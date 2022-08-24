Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, especially Lewis Joseph, brother of Rosie Mabry; Bonnie Russell Hodge who continues to improve; LaToya McClendon, Neal Colbert, brother of Thomas Colbert; Don Bell, Gail Lee, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Gary Risher, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucy V. Moore, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Crystal Patterson, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations to United States District Court Judge Carlton Reeves who was confirmed as a member and chairman of the United States Sentencing Commission. His confirmation will enable the commission, which has been understaffed for eight years, to resume its work of reviewing and recommending federal guidelines. We salute this Legacy Change Agent who is a graduate of Jackson State University, and the University of Virginia School of Law. Since his confirmation to the federal bench in 2010, he has clearly solidified in the mind of Mississippians as well as others on the judiciary across the country, that he is a comprehensive, competent, and courageous Judge.

Congratulations to Forest native and retired United States District Court Judge Tom S. Lee on his 38 years of service to our state. His formal Investiture was 38 years ago on August 17th. This Legacy Change Agent is an outstanding and well-respected jurist, and one who brings honor to our city, county, state, and nation. He is the only U. S. District Court Judge from Forest.

Princeton University African American Studies Department Chair, Professor Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr., was the featured and keynote speaker during the Tunica 2020 Mississippi Policy Conference sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus Political Education and Leadership Institute. This Moss Point, MS native frequently appears in the media, as a columnist for Time Magazine, as an MSNBC contributor, and regularly appears on Meet the Press. During his speech, he challenged all of us to examine our collective American conscience. He is one of the nation’s most prominent scholars, and is a passionate educator, author, political commentator, and public intellectual who examines the complex dynamics of the American experience. His writings include “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul”, “In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America”, and his most recent, the New York Times bestseller, “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lessons for our Own.” The Conference lasted from August 18-21st.

Prior to the Mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church, parishioners enjoyed Adult Study which was led by Rosie Mabry. Following the Adult Study, Deacon John Pham delivered Sunday’s homily. His Scripture reference was Luke 13:22-30. Entering the narrow gate was the main theme as he raised the question, “Who will be saved?” How to get into God’s kingdom was another form of the question, and he suggested that we must put into practice what God has commanded. Faith, without works, is useless. He challenged us to ask the Holy Spirit to enlighten us to live the life of Jesus in our daily life. Deacon John provides the homilies while Fr. Adolfo is on vacation. Please keep both men in your prayers.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members received a challenging and thought-provoking message from their pastor on the third Sunday. Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered her sermon entitled, “Obedience is Better than Sacrifice.” Her Scripture reference was I Samuel 15:22.

Congratulations to United Methodist ordained elder, Rev. Dr. Embra K. Jackson, Jr., on his June 26th retirement as senior pastor for the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Tupelo. Dr. Jackson, who previously worked in Forest with East MS Legal Services, came to FUMC as its first African American pastor, marking one of its more notable historical moments in 150 years. A native of Jackson, Rev. Jackson graduated from Tougaloo College with a degree in Political Science, and he earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of MS, and a Master of Divinity from the International Theological Center in Atlanta. He later received a Doctor of Ministry from Memphis Theological Seminary in Memphis, TN.

Dr. Jackson recently penned his first book, “Forty Days in the COVID Wilderness: Meditations of Hope”. A copy of this book is on reserve at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Center, and it was donated by Forest native and FUMC member Carol Palmer Threadgill, and delivered by her brother, Legacy Change Agent Scott Palmer. The grandson of a Baptist preacher, Rev. Dr. Jackson and his wife, Rosia (a Forest native), are the parents to four children and six grandchildren who are all residing in Brandon. Rev. Embra and Mrs. Rosia Jackson intend to reside in Brandon where they will retire to be closer to their family.

The MHV Clubs will meet Tuesday, August 30th at 1:30 at the Scott County Extension Office. Plans will be made for the 2022 Scott County Homemakers Fair scheduled for September 13th. Stay tuned for additional details on the Fair.

We enjoyed visiting with Forest native Vernal Williams Breashears, Legacy Change Agent, who called to check on her Forest community. It was good hearing from Jackson native and resident of Dunwoody, GA, Sharon Coates Bailey, who likewise called to check on us. What great friends!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between August 24th – 31st, namely, Jominski Nelson and Patsy Nicholson (24), Hannah Gatlin (25), Mateo Gomez and Shirley Holloway (26), Hunter Jazoyah, Shirley Holloway, and Jamari Hughes (27), Willie Ealy, Barbara Green Slaughter, and Shanedral Pinkston (28), Marquisius Bland, Ja’Mira Smith, Jacqueline Cajas, and Kaylen Harrison (29) Kent Butler and Reagan Harvey (30), and Michael Robinson, Chelsey Wilson, Cindy Burks, and Phoebe Liner (31).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #683: Retired Trooper Joe Nelson was the first native Scott County resident to graduate from the MHSP Academy in April 1987. He retired in June 2020 with the rank of Master Sergeant after 33 years of service to this state. A copy of his MHSP Certificate, signed by MHP Chief Chris Gillard, is filed in the Slaughter Library/Legacy Museum. We appreciate his service to our state, and we applaud his investment in our county and communities! Mrs. Susie Boyd provided the correct answer.

Quiz Teaser #684: Who was the first native Scott County African American graduate of Hawkins High School to become a dentist?