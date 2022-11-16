We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Lodena Soloman on Saturday, November 12th. Memorial services are incomplete at press time. Please keep her family, especially her children, in your prayers.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations to Jackson State Tigers who brought home the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Eastern Division Championship!!! The Tigers and Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders grasped a second straight trip to the SWAC championship game with a 27-13 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday in Mobile, AL. Way to go Tigers!!!

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent, Dr. Deborrah Hyde, the second African American female certified neurosurgeon, a graduate of Tougaloo College, and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, who was honored by her hometown of Laurel, MS. Tuesday, October 25th with the dedication of a street in her name. The Unveiling/Dedication took place at the corner of North Joe Wheeler Avenue and East 19th Street. Laurel Mayor Magee presided over the unveiling ceremony where the Joe Wheeler Avenue was renamed the Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue. Her sister, Representative Omeria Scott delivered special remarks.

Congratulations to Change Agent Dr. William Watson, son of the late Hubert and Helga Watson, whose publication, Twelve Steps for White America, has just been released. The book, a treatment plan for democracy, is accompanied by a workbook, and both the book and workbook are on reserve at the Slaughter Library. We’re proud of Dr. Watson (Bill) for continuing the legacy of his parents!

Congratulations to Kaitlin Latiker, BMJ 5th grader and Kyla Latiker, BMJ 6th grader. These young students volunteered to work with the Excel Learning Center, aka, the Morton Community Learning Center, during their annual auction. Kudos to these young sisters for their service. Mrs. Pam Williams, their grandmother, also volunteered her services.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Leo (Shyann) Lloyd for their recent recognition for having the Yard of the Month in Morton.

Congratulations to Legacy Executive Director Constance Harvey Burwell and the Legacy family for receiving the 2022 Top-Rated Award by the GreatNonProfits.

Fr. Adolfo’s Sunday homily to St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners concerned, “The Day is Coming,” and referenced Luke 21:5-19. Are we prepared for the end? If not, then we need to examine our lives and see if we are worthy of the resurrection, and if we believe we are not, then there is still time to prepare. The world to come is for those who earn it by working together with God in the salvation of the world. Working together with God is taking care of your brothers and sisters in need, learning and teaching the Gospel, praying, confessing sins, doing penance, and being holy as our Heavenly Father is Holy. Everything we do to become holier counts as work for the Kingdom of Heaven.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Sunday service message was “Use Your Time Wisely,” and the Scripture referenced was 2 Thessalonians 3:6-13. Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered the message and urged all to use our time wisely if we are intending to go to Heaven.

Members and guests of the Concord M. B. Church, the oldest church in Scott County, celebrated the Church’s 150th Anniversary Sunday November 13th. The theme was “A New Horizon is Coming.” Program participants were Master of Ceremony Dennis Hayes, Jomiski Nelson, Evangelist Crystal Moffett, Rev. Henry Patrick, Dwayne Hayes, Concord Youth Choir, and guest speaker Rev. Ecclesiates Goodwin, President of the East MS Baptist Association and Pastor of St. John M. B. Church in Meridian. Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton was among the guests attending this historic event. Election Commissioner Carolyn Knowles presented a Proclamation from the State and Representative Tom Miles.

Members of the ASU/JSU Christmas Event Planning Committee met November 8th at the Forest Library to discuss final plans for the Christmas Celebration which will be held Saturday, December 10th at the Forest Services Center at 6:00 p.m. Ticket information may be obtained from any JSU/ASU Alumni member or the Planning Committee members, namely Charles Longmire, Albert Gray, Mattye Evans, Sheila Y. Brown, Linda Youngblood, Carolyn Macon, Janet Williams, Bonnie Stowers, Ann Bryant, and Cynthia Slaughter Melton.

Kudos of appreciation to Scott County Veterans who sacrificed and fought for America, namely, Robert Jennings, Jody Matheny, Melvin Moore, Dock Rhodes, Mitchell Nichols, Earl Gray, Wesley Evans, Melody Reed, Vincent Morgan, Vincent Solomon, D. L. Bennett, Shirley Sykes, Gary Graham, Billy Strong, Billy Smith, Robert Kincaid, Jonathan Cole, Kathy Johnson, Leslie Ross, Tom Wilson, and Jerry McBeath, Jr. Many other Veterans sacrificed their lives, and we want to honor them as well. Our readers are requested to forward their names and contact information so we may salute them in an appropriate manner. Contact us at leacef@aol.com.

Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. family honored local Veterans Sunday at the Slaughter Library/ Legacy Center. Retired Major Donovan Horton from the G. V. Sonny Montgomery Medical Center was the guest speaker. He was introduced by Legacy Board President Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Prayer was provided by Kathy Johnson and Vincent Soloman. Following introductions and refreshments, Major Horton, who has served in the U. S. Army for over 21 years, shared information and tips on Veterans’ benefits and other services offered by the Veterans’ Administration. Following his presentation, a lively dialogue ensued where Veterans were encouraged to ask questions and share their experiences. It was an excellent and lively presentation. Those in attendance at this Tribute Program were Robert Jennings (E-5 Army), Gary Graham (SGT.E-5 Army), Billy Strong (Army), Billy Smith (E-5 Army), Robert Kincaid (Lt. Col. Air Force), D. L. Bennett (Army), Vincent Soloman (E-4 Corporal Army), Vincent Morgan (E-4 Air Force), Jonathan Cole (Sgt. Army), Kathy Johnson (E-4 Army), Leslie Ross (Lance Corporal Marine), Tom Wilson (Sp4 – Army), Jerry McBeath, Jr. (E6/Staff SGT – Army), and Melody Reed (SP4-Army). Guests attending were Dr. Locord Wilson, Mrs. Martha Kincaid, Mrs. Dionne Horton, and Election Commissioner Delie Shepard. Staff SGT Jerry McBeath, Jr. was the winner of the longest service record award. Congratulations Veterans!

In 1990, the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus dubbed the month of November as the Black Catholic History Month. We enjoyed the NewGroup Media and the Diocese of Jackson documentary “Going Home Like a Shooting Star: Thea Bowman’s Journey to Sainthood” which premiered Sunday, October 30th on Channel 16, WAPT. Her skills of preaching, music, and teaching moved many to begin to confront their own racism while she urged her African American brothers and sisters to claim their gifts and share their “fully functioning personhood.” Sister Thea was a special light to many of us who knew and loved her.

Members of Legacy’s Save Our Youth Through Community Action (SOYTCA) stakeholders are gearing up to continue their efforts to save our youth. Additional details will follow in next week’s column.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between November 22nd–25th, namely, Marquita Patrick and Abraham Perez (23), and Brett Hollingsworth and Jacendic Nicks (25).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 695: The late Mr. Albert Moore served under General Dwight D. Eisenhower during World War II.

Quiz Teaser # 696: Following his retirement, which Veteran served as a Walmart greeter? In which branch did he/she serve?