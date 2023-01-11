We join others across the state and region in paying tribute to Mrs. Ineva May-Pittman who died in her Jackson home during a house fire January 3rd. Our hearts are heavy and saddened with pain. This Legacy Change Agent was a civil rights icon and provided effective leadership for the state and local Jackson NAACP. Mrs. Pittman, a friend of the late W. L. and Olivia Slaughter, was a former Lanier High instructor and a JSU graduate. Please keep her family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the tragic death of Newton High School senior, Marquise Poole, who died January 8th in an auto accident. Our prayers are with his family. Additional details are not available at press time.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Bettye Ree White who died Thursday, January 5th. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Maglon Christine Broadfoot, mother of the late Mrs. Mary Ann Hughes Pickens (c/68 ETHHS). Final arrangements are incomplete at press time. Please keep her family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mr. Fred D. Anderson who passed January 2nd and whose life and legacy were celebrated during his Homegoing Celebration. Pastor Derrick Lucious officiated and delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Bonnie Stowers was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants were Michael Holifield, Pamela Townsend, and Hope Lucious. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. James Edward Johnson who departed this life January 1st and was memorialized January 7th at Lone Pilgrim M. B Church. Rev. Timothy Croft officiated and delivered Mr. Johnson’s eulogy. Mrs. Desiree Bradford was the mistress of ceremony. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Ronnie White, Jr., whose life and legacy were celebrated January 7th at the First Walnut Grove COGIC. Please keep his family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

The life and legacy of Mrs. Essie Davis was celebrated Saturday, January 7th at Pleasant Gift Church in Morton. Please keep her family in your prayers. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

The Homegoing Celebration honoring Mr. Graylin Dwayne Gammage was held January 7th at Mapp Funeral Home with Pastor Walter Patrick officiating. His eulogy was delivered by his sister, Ms. Sade Gammage. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Julie, and children, Julie D, Jasmintae (Darrion), Sade, Jermaine, Reginald (Stacia) and Wayne (Cortera). Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills Safety, who was injured (suffered a cardiac arrest) in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football (January 2nd). He tackled a wide receiver, got to his feet, and then crumpled to the ground. First responders administered CPR and used an external defibrillator. He was given oxygen and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is awake and appears to be neurologically intact and is moving his hands and feet. When he awoke, his first question was “Did we win?” Please keep him in your prayers.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Rev. Floyd McConnell, Julian Parker, Thomas Anderson, Kristie Ware, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Vernard Murrell, Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, Charles Laster, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Fr. Adolfo shared his special homily with parishioners during the Epiphany of the Lord Mass. His scripture referenced was Isaiah 60:1-6; Ephesians 3:2-6, and Matthew 2:1-12.

During this Sunday, we conclude the Christmas season with the wise men finding Baby Jesus. As in the days of Jesus’ birth, we must move to meet the Lord. We can meet him in the house of prayer and meet with others to celebrate and honor Jesus. We should not be lazy servants but move and meet our Christ. Unfortunately, churches are closing because of the lack of attendance and participation. We should worship God in body, soul, and spirit. Let’s look for Jesus and don’t become comfortable without gathering in the Lord’s house to worship God.

Lynch Chapel UM Church members enjoyed Sunday service’s message from Pastor Shirley Wilder. Her theme was “To Whom Much Is Given, Much Is Expected,” and her referenced scripture was Luke 12:48. The following church officers and leaders were installed, namely, Deborah Qualls, Dino Willis, Amos Holifield, Emma Reed, Breana Payton, Mary Payton, Nettie Ware, Minnie Holifield, Ramonda Patrick, Yolanda White, Elmer Mitchell, Albert Lee Payton, and Myah Patrick.

Community residents are invited to participate in the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk/Caravan to be held Monday, January 16th with registration beginning at 8:30 and the Walk to kick off at 9:00. The Walk begins at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Center at 516 and 518 Jones Street. The usual route will be taken which includes stops at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, then onto Hillsboro Road, across Highway 80, stopping at the Courthouse and then to the Forest Services Center. From there, the Walk will continue down First Street, turn at Price Busters, and across the intersection of Highways 80 and 21. It will end at the kickoff location. Refreshments will be served, and a brief program held in honor of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held. Veterans and Sanitation Employees will serve as marshals. See you there!

Congratulations to Forest High School, MS College, and University of MS School of Law graduate Attorney T. Stewart Lee, Jr. on his recent appointment as Administrative Judge for the MS Workers’ Compensation Commission!! We’re proud of Stewart and wish him well in this prestigious position and one that he has earned and truly deserves. He is the son of Judge Tom and Mrs. Norma Ruth Lee, the husband of Heather Lee, and father to Tom III, Mollie, Steven, and Michael.

Congratulations to the new Minority Speaker of the House, Hakeem Jeffries (New York Representative) who succeeds Speaker-emeritus Nancy Pelosi. He became the first African American Speaker of the House of Representatives and the first Democrat since 2007 to earn unanimous support from the Democratic Caucus. He was nominated by Representative Pete Aguilar, a Latino representing the state of California. Way to go, Mr. Speaker!!!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during January 12th through 19th, namely, Chris Evans (12), Michael Holifield and Maurice Harkless (14), Kimberly Johnson (15), Rosie Mabry and Sid Salter (16), Parris Ringo, Ricky Hoye, Elmer Lowery, and Nicholas Harrison (18), and Meko Boyd, Martin Brown, and Bryan Shepherd (19).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 702: Retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert Kincaid is a graduate of Bettye Mae Jack High School, and Jackson State University (undergraduate and graduate). During his military career, he and his family traveled extensively, including Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. He is a life member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and has taught in the Scott County School District (Lake), and Choctaw Central schools. He is married to the former Martha Harper, and they are the parents to Erich and Nicole. Congratulations to Sharon Bailey for the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 703: Name four (4) of the county’s segregated African American schools that existed prior to integration.