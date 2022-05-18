A beautiful Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Lamar Wilson Gatewood, Jr. was held Thursday, May 12th at the Forest Baptist Church. His brother-in-law, Barry Allen, officiated the celebration and delivered his eulogy. Other program participants were his grandchildren (Aubrey, Micah, Nelson, Larie, Lexie, and Rodney) who shared memories of precious moments with their “Pap.” Music was provided by Mesdames Dianne Walker and Dianne Cox. Our prayers continue to be with his family.

Our prayers continue to be with the family of Mr. Ferry “Big A” Wash, Jr. whose Homegoing Celebration was May 7th at the Pleasant Valley M. B. Church in Vicksburg. Pastor James Bowman officiated and delivered his eulogy. Courtney Flaggs was the Mistress of Ceremony. Other program participants were Minister Richard Caples, Linda Powell, and Nathaniel Williams. Please continue to remember his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Mrs. Alice Bailey, daughter Angela Wash, siblings, Jeanette Wash, Connie Wash, and Melinda Wash, Terry Wash and Willie Wash.

We are sorry to learn of the May 13th death of Mr. Randolph Melichar of Birmingham. He was the son of the late Henry and Joyce Melichar of Forest. Please keep his family in your prayers including his sister and brother-in-law, Melinda and Jim Koerber of Hattiesburg.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely John Lee Evans, Bonnie Hodge, LaToya McClendon Gail Lee, London Thompson, Barbara Gatewood, Melba Dixon, Helen Reed Akins, Brandace “Brandy” Sharp, Idelia Henderson, Roseann Lynn, Deborrah Hyde, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Beverly Hollingsworth, Viola Morgan, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

During the Fifth Sunday of Easter, Fr. Adolph prayed for all mothers and the victims, and their families, of the Buffalo, NY massacre. He referenced John 13:3-35 in his homily where he addressed the need to love one another. Jesus encouraged all to love one another as He loves us. We need to keep working on getting rid of hatred. If our actions are not “in love” we need to get rid of them. If God is our Father, and if we are filled with hatred, we are not behaving as children of God.

The Lynch Chapel U. M. Church family praised God during Sunday service when Pastor Rev. Shirley Wilder delivered her message. The Scripture referenced was Joshua 1:9, and the theme was, “The Courage to do the Right Thing: We Have to Stand Right.”

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Service sermon theme was “I’m Living Out of the Word, Not Out of My Feelings.” Scriptures referenced were Matthew 13:44, Galatians 4:1-6, and 1 Peter 4:10-11. Pastor Sheldon Thomas shared that “Whatever you honor, you can access. Whatever you dishonor, you drive away, and no longer have the ability to access. Many times, we can’t get over who a person is, so we can’t see the gift that God has placed in them. There’s a treasure in our earthen vessel (body). We become dirt hunters, looking for the bad in people instead of being treasure hunters and looking for the good. When you pray, look for the blessing to come through the person God is using for that moment.”

We enjoyed the company of nieces Faith and Grace Blount, daughter of Attorney Jade Olivia Morgan. They visited the Legacy Office and Slaughter Library which was named in honor of their grandparents, W. L. and Olivia K. Slaughter.

Congratulations to Tia Patrick, Tougaloo College valedictorian, who graduated from Columbia University in New York last weekend and received her Master’s Degree in Conflict Resolution. Tia indicates that her next challenge is law school. Way to go Tia!!!! She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Patrick and the granddaughter of Mr. Otis Ormond and the late Mrs. Barbara Ormond and Mrs. Evelyn Patrick and the late Mr. Jim Patrick.

Congratulations to Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. educators who were gifted with Classroom Grants totaling $10,000. The applications were most impressive and indicative of a genuine commitment to empowering students. Educators receiving these Grant/Award Honors for specific projects were Dr. Rhonda Kelley (Forest) Reading Education, Kathern Qualls (Forest) Social Emotional Needs Education, Nathalie Hernandez Shepard (Hawkins/Forest) Bi-Lingual Education, April Smith (Newton Elementary) Reading Education, Maleca Merrell (Pilate/Newton) History and Life Skills Education, Vernita Wash (Newton Career and Tech. Center) Life and Career Skills Education , Evany Gray (Newton High) Science Education, Jason Posey (Lake Middle) STEM Education, Principal Sharon Hoye (Lake Middle School) Parental Engagement, Frances Richmond (Morton High) Mathematics Education Debra Lowery (Bettye Mae Jack Middle) Character Development Education, Chiquita McClendon (Scott Central) Health Education, Tiffany Lindsey (Kidz 1st Level Daycare – Rankin County) Early Education t, and Phyllis Cotton (Helen’s Daycare - Madison County) Early Education.

A Birthday Celebration was held for Cynthia Slaughter Melton Saturday, May 14th at Penn’s Santa Fe Restaurant. Pastor Sheldon Thomas delivered prayer and Mayor Nancy Chambers gave a Birthday Tribute to Melton. Evangelist Ernestine Reed shared the travelling grace. The birthday lady served as emcee. Each guest was introduced in a “What’s My Line” game. Guests enjoyed a mixture of music and a delicious meal. A beautiful birthday cake (with the birthday theme of “37 – You Do The Math”) was enjoyed by all. Door prize winners were Willie Smith, James Burwell, Jr., Sandra Gallaspy, Dezavain Evans, Connie Wash, and Grand Prize Winner was Stella Anderson. Also enjoying the celebration were Reggie, Tess Melton, Caelyn and Courtney Funches. Others in attendance were, Constance and James, III, Burwell, Betty Odom, Dorothy Pinkston, Nytezia Pinkston, Shirley and Albert Pinkston, Nee Nee Pinkston, Roy Pinkston, Maurice McClendon, Tonya Bobbitt, Christy Evans, Carolyn Macon, Mattye Evans, Dorothy Strong, Phylis Campbell, Ernestine Reed, Susie Boyd, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, and Steve Denham. Rev. and Mrs. Allen Cooks dropped by to extend birthday greetings. A special thanks to Sandra Gallaspy and the Funchess family for their assistance in decorating, and a thanks to the staff at Penns! The Honoree thanked all guests and invited them back to the next celebration in 2024 for the 57th Birthday. “You do the Math!

Happy birthday to Election Commissioner Carolyn Knowles who celebrated her birthday Saturday, May 14th at her home with family and friends.

Happy birthday to Mrs. Annette Crudup McClendon who celebrated her birthday Friday, May 13th with her family and friends.

We enjoyed the Open House and Reception of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in Jackson Thursday, May 12th. Constance Slaughter Harvey, along with Dorie and Joyce Ladner, Joan Trumpauer, Myrlie Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer, Flonzie Brown, Ida Wells, and Ruby Bridges, were honored with a mural painted on the SPLC wall in their honor.

Happy birthday greeting to babies born between May 21-27, namely Nancy Chambers and Araceli Francisco-Coronado (22), and Shania Ealy and Aiden Guy (25).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 669: Willie L. Horton, a 1963 graduate of Hawkins High and a 1967 graduate of Tougaloo, served in the Army for two years prior to his public service (Office of Policy and Planning) during the administrations of Governors William Winter and Bill Allain. He later served as Director of Housing and Urban Development in Hattiesburg during the administration of Mayor Johnny Dupree. This orator (I Have a Dream” and many other speeches by the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph (Henrietta) Horton.

Quiz Teaser # 670: Which Scott County African American was one of the first females in the county to join the United State Air Force and later received her Master’s Degree and Two Doctorate Degrees?