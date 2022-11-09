The sisters, family, and friends of Ms. Lorene Jones celebrated her life Wednesday, November 2nd during Graveside Services at Galilee M. B. Church in Lake. Pastor Johnnie Sims officiated and delivered her eulogy. Pastor Louvene Robinson was the Mistress of Ceremony and other program participants included Pastor Marcus Mann, Sister Louella McConnell, and Ms. Jones’ niece Cynthia Josey. Please continue to remember, in your prayers, her siblings, Charity Robinson, Mae Lizzie Jones, Louise Jones, Linnie Kay Lofton, Betty Jones, Jessie Harvey, Josephine Pettway, and J. T. (Edna) Jones, and her aunt Alice Robertson. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for KaJarvis RaSimione Earl “K. J.” Amos, a graduate of Lake High School and Meridian Community College, on November 5th at the Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Christopher Derricks officiated and delivered the eulogy. Mistress of Ceremony was Ms. LaTonia Lewis, and Angie Gray provided beautiful music through her songs of “Soon I Will Be Done” and “Eye on the Sparrow.” Special prayers are with his parents Roxana Amos and Ricardo “Bo” Jones; special friend Atiana Patrick; children Ava Patrick, Aiden Amos, and Kycen Nixon; and siblings Cortez Jones, Billy Jones, Kaneeka Relerford, Salondreian and Talondreian Langdon, Korteazs Jones, Billy Jones and Xavier Barnes. Please keep his family in your prayers. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Joyce Marie Williamson Roberson whose Life was celebrated Saturday, October 22nd at Galilee M. B. Church. Pastor Lee Crosby officiated and delivered her eulogy. Mrs. Patricia Sims was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants were Rev. Johnny Sims, Rev. Christopher Derricks, and Rev. Nathaniel Williamson. Tributes and remarks were made by family and friends. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her husband of 55+ years, Fred Roberson, and their children, Kenneth (Jennifer), Frederick, and Tracy Roberson.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Members of St. Michael Catholic Church community celebrated All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Monday and Tuesday of last week. Sunday’s homily by Fr. Adolfo addressed the Resurrection. Scripture was Luke 20:27-38, 2 Maccabees 7:1-2, 9-14, and 2 Thessalonians 2:16-3:5. The Sadducees did not believe in the resurrection, and they attempted to trick Jesus, but his response startled them as he said if God is a God of the living and not the dead, as Moses declared, then all are somehow resurrected. Our lives don’t end with death. We’re doomed if there is no eternal life.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church family celebrated All Saints Day on the first Sunday in November. The program guide was Ms. Nettie Ware. Those honored were: (2020) Theoplis Hayes, Maxie Rasco, Dorothy Buckley, and Addie Russell; (2021) Beatrice Washington and Wydell Anderson; and (2022) Lavern Smith, Idell Payton, Pamela Benton, and James W. Crudup. Pastor Shirley Wilder’s message was “Draw Close to Jesus,” and Scripture was 2 Thessalonians 2:1-5 and 13-17. During the Service, church member Cynthia Slaughter Melton was recognized as the Forest 2022 Citizen of the Year/Parade Marshal!

A special thanks to Mrs. Myrtle Evans Wilson Clark for her generous contribution of books, including Bibles and religious prayer books. These gifts are available for reading at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Center.

The Legacy Sidewalk Sale, with proceeds to benefit local Veterans and their families, was a success and we thank all those who purchased items or made donations for this cause. Special thanks to volunteers Eloise Reed, Glenda Graham, both of whom worked all day, Andrew Crudup, and D. L. Bennett. Legacy Board Members Verna Myers from Madison and local attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey assisted and donated sale items. Volunteer Glenda Graham donated many, many items for the Sale. Slaughter Subdivision Association President Carl Lamb provided security.

The rainy weather on Saturday prevented the completion of this Sidewalk Sale and therefore, the second day of this Sale is the first Saturday in December from 8:00 until 3:30. Additional details will follow in next week’s column.

Legacy Change Agents honor and pay tribute and appreciation to Veterans during the month of November. We pay tribute and give thanks to the men and women who sacrificed their lives and dedicated their energies and services to those who reside in the United States. Special kudos to those who fought for this country and returned home only to be subjected to discrimination and second-class citizenship.

Legacy Change Agents have identified these deceased Scott County veterans who were valiant in their defense of this country. We salute Albert Moore, Anderson Robinson, Clyde Petty, W. L. Slaughter, James Walter Crudup, Jimmy Harvey, James “Bo” Clark, John Park, John Lynn, Theoplis Hayes, Monzell Stowers, Charles Palmer, and Clint Collier. During this month, we will honor additional deceased veterans. Please let us have the names of other deceased veterans by sending names and service branch via email at leacef@aol.com .

The ASU/JSU Holiday Celebration will be held Saturday, December 10th beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Forest Services Center. Good food, fun, and fellowship are guaranteed. BoZo Burkes will provide music, and door prizes will be given away. Please check with any member of the Scott County ASU or JSU Alumni Chapters for ticket information. See you there!

The Scott County MHV Leader Training was held Tuesday, October 25th at the Extension Service Building in Forest. Frisky Roland, President of the Scott County MHV Council, presided, and Club business and upcoming events were discussed. Members attending were Kathy Warren, Connie Wash, Helen Watkins, Desiree Bradford, Zettie Walters, Shirley Sullivan, Florence Measells, and Cynthia Melton.

The MHV Extension Executive Board meeting was held November 1st at the Extension Service Office. Natasha Haynes, Interim Extension County Coordinator, presided over the meeting. Several updates and other business were discussed. A delicious lunch was served accompanied by beautiful fall decoration. Others in attendance were Jamie Wilkerson, Cynthia Melton, Doug Van Fleet, Frisky Roland, Dianne Kirk, Renee Hurdle, Jason Hurdle and Liz Easterling.

Cluster Club President Carolyn Macon advised that the Club Meeting will be held Tuesday, November 15th at 3:15 at the Extension Service office. All members are asked to attend.

There was a Mississippi HBCU “Football Sweep” this past weekend when MS Valley defeated Alabama A&M, Alcorn State defeated Prairie View, and Jackson State defeated Texas Southern. Way to go!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the period of November 16th – 21st, namely, Kaneisha Hunt and Keyidra Jones (17), Brittany McClendon Spivey (19), and Tyesha Smith, Keilan Ware, and Lavetta Van Buren (21).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 694: All the following Morton teachers devoted more than 30 years of teaching service to our young students: Mesdames Francis McCoy, Lucy Flanagan, Shy Ann Lloyd, Natha Mapp, Annie Owens, Berdie Lee Ross, Lois Evans, Stephanie Rhodes, and Shirley Norris.

Quiz Teaser # 695: Which Scott County African American served under Five Star General Dwight Eisenhower (34th President) during World War II?