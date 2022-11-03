Our community is saddened by the October 25th transition of Ms. Lorene “Little Baby” Jones, the twin of the late Mrs. Florene Jones Gray. She passed at the home of her sister, Ms. Mae Lizzie Jones, located in the W. L. Slaughter Subdivision. Memorial services are Wednesday, November 2nd at 1:00 at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is at Galilee M.B. Church Cemetery in Lake, MS. Our prayers are with her family, especially her siblings, J. T., Charity Robinson, Mae Lizzie Jones, Linnie Lofton, Louise Jones, Betty Jones, and Jessie Lou Harvey.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, especially Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Legacy is committed to making a difference in the quality of life for all especially in the health area. In furthering this objective, the first annual Cancer Awareness Tea (a Tribute in memory of Cancer Patients and in honor of Survivors), was held Sunday, October 23rd at the Slaughter Library/ Legacy Center. Kudos to Legacy Assistant, Mrs. Eloise Reed, for coordinating this event. Tributes and donations were made in memory of Olivia Kelley Slaughter, Priscilla Butler, Merle Moore, Debbie Sue Pace, Hazel Parker, Sandria Horton Bingham, John Lee Evans, Ollie Robinson, Chenelle McBeth, Blanchie Ewing, Clara Roberts, Josephine Chambers, Odee Loper, Garrett Graham, Junious Reed, Prezell Odom, Akida Emir, Clyde Petty, and Annie Wilson. Tributes were made in honor of Susie Jackson Boyd, Mandie Reed Hardy, Lafayette Ward, Rhonda Kelley, Mary Lois Clark, Kei-Erika Harris, and Julian Parker. Program participants in this Tea were Coordinator Elois Reed, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Cindy Williams, Susie Boyd, and Mandie Reed Hardy who shared testimonies. The guest speaker was Registered Nurse Nida Graham who delivered an informative and dynamic speech as she shared her work experiences and offered her perspective on cancer awareness. Participants in this Tea were Dorothy Pinkston, Susie Jackson, Joyce Graham, Mandie Hardy, Patty Odom, Joanne Pinkston, Glenda Graham, Bonnie Floyd Stowers, Clarice Harris, Sylvester McClendon, Betty Weidman, Nida Graham, Roy Pinkston, Avery York, and Adrian York.

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent Forest Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton on her selection as the 2022 Citizen of the Year. With this honor, she will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Forest Annual Christmas Parade to be held Friday, December 2nd in downtown Forest. A reception in her honor will be held at Colbert Commons Thursday, December 1st from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. We salute Alderwoman Melton for her many years of unselfish service to the citizens of Forest, including service as chairwoman of the Slaughter Library Cancer Society’s Relay for Life for 20 years) and with her special dedication to the youth of this city including her “Yes We Can Succeed Mentoring Program.”

She is the fourth daughter (Six Cees #4) of the late Alderman W. L. and Librarian Olivia Kelley Slaughter, the mother of Attorney Teselyn Melton Funches, mother-in-law to Reginald Funches, and grandmother to Caelyn and Courtney Funches of Yazoo City. Kudos to the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce for its selection of Alderwoman Melton for this recognition! See you at the Christmas Parade as we cheer on the 2022 Citizen of the Year and Parade Marshal, Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter-Melton!

There will be a Legacy Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5 at the Highway 80 Slaughter Block from 7:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the Legacy Change Agents Veterans families.

The last Sunday in October, Pastor Sheldon Thomas and the Little Rock Church family members held their annual “Blessing of the Teams.” Coaches and players were in attendance from Forest, Scott Central, Sebastopol, and Morton High Schools. Everyone was welcome to wear their favorite team shirt. Scott County Alcorn State University Alumni Chapter donated two shirts as door prizes. The winners were Jadarius Horne and Mikayla Holifield, 11th grade students at Forest High School. All were presented with inscribed pens. Refreshments were served. Congratulations team members!!! Kudos to Pastor Thomas and his Little Rock Church family for honoring our youth!

During his Sunday homily Fr. Adolfo posed the question, “How do we bring sinners back to Jesus?” He referenced Luke 19:1-10 and shared his perspective on Zacchaeus’ encounter with Jesus. Like Zacchaeus, Jesus’ presence alone and his love for us will lead us to do things we never thought we could do even admitting where we have been wrong and making things right. Jesus came to save and heal the sinners. When we deal with people with kindness, we can bring them to conversion.

Happy Birthday greetings to seniors who celebrate October birthdays with parties, including cake, ice cream, and balloons. Mrs. Lucille Patrick celebrated her 94th birthday October 18th when friends gathered to surprise her with cake, ice cream, fruit, and gifts for a lovely celebration of their precious friend’s birthday. Friends participating in this surprise were Mary Jo Walsh, Scott Palmer, Susan Brown, and Norma Ruth Lee.

Nettie Ware sponsored a 92nd Birthday Party Tribute to her aunt, Mrs. Lucy Vern Moore, on her October 25th birthday. The party was held at Mrs. Moore’s home, and she enjoyed the gathering of friends and family. Celebrating in this tribute to Mrs. Moore, widow of Mr. Albert Moore, were Rita Parker Johnson, Constance Slaughter-Harvey; Lynch Chapel members Lillian Gray, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, and Nettie Ware; and St. Peter church members Lillie Pearl Mayes, and Kathleen Robinson. Family friend Andrew Crudup was engaged in another event and was unable to attend. He called and congratulated her. Mrs. Moore visited with her sister, Mrs. Juanita Crudup, widow of the late Dr. James Walter Crudup, via facetime. Mrs. Moore thanks all who attended and those who called or sent cards, gifts, and prayers.

Mr. Mitchell Nichols celebrated his 83rd birthday October 27th at his home with friends and St. Michael’s Catholic Church members, Rosie Mabry and Constance Slaughter-Harvey, and Iowa visitors, Sister Pat Clemons, and Brenda Whitstone of the Leadership Team for Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque, IA. A delicious meal, prepared by Mrs. Mabry, was enjoyed by all as well as his favorite coconut cake.

Congratulations to the Jackson State University (JSU) Tigers who showed the nation, via ESPN on College Gameday”, that they could and did crush Southern University’s Jaguars with a score of 35-0. The inclement weather, including rain, wind, and thunder, delayed the game but it did not dampen the Tigers. History was made when ESPN’s iconic “College GameDay” pregame show broadcast live from JSU, only the second broadcast from an Historically Black College University campus. Special kudos to Coach “Prime” Sanders and the Tigers! Way to go!!!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the period of November 9th – 15th, namely, Malika Holifield, and Kadevyan Cager (9), Tambria Ware, Brittany Miller, and Zamir Grant (10), Sherrie Spivey, Michelle Odom, Jami Johnson, and Demarcus Pol (11), Brycen Smith and Teiarra Futch (12), Serenity Naguera (13), Teresa Walton, and Angela Moore (14), and Kelian Ragland (15). Happy belated November 1st birthday to Desiree Bradford!!

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 693: Victoria Vivians, a graduate of Scott Central Attendance Center, was a four-time All American and 2018 recipient of the Drysdale Award as the nation’s top shooting guard. She was the number 3 rookie scorer and number 2 rookie rebounder in Indiana history. Matthew Hawthorne provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 694: What do the following Morton teachers have in common? They are Mesdames Francis McCoy, Lucy Flanagan, Shy Ann Lloyd, Natha Mapp, Annie Owens, Berdie Lee Ross, Lois Evans, Stephanie Rhodes, and Shirley Norris.