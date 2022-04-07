Our community is saddened by the April 12th transition of Deacon Jimmie Carl Handford, husband of Mrs. Lorraine Handford. His Celebration of Life was held Saturday, April 23rd at Harmony M. B. Church where Pastor Rev. Dr. H. B. Kennedy officiated. Deacon Houston Ealy was the Master of Ceremony. Other participants were Rev. Larry Odom, Sister Jackie Ward, Deaconess Constance Ealy and the Harmony Male Choir members. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife of over 60 years, children, Deborah (Raymond) Burks-Davis, and Kimberly White, and siblings, Annie Lee Ernest, Betty Jo Chambers, Madison (Opal Jewel) Handford, Jr., and Billy Handford. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Ferry Wash who passed April 23rd. The family also requests prayers for Mr. Willie Wash of Vicksburg. Ms. Connie Wash is the sister of the Wash brothers. Please keep their family in your prayers.

A beautiful Celebration of Life for Mrs. Florene Jones-Gray was held April 23rd at the Lovelady Cemetery. Pastor Robert Johnson, of Hattiesburg, officiated and delivered her eulogy, “We still need a Shepard – A Good One.” Other participants at this beautiful and well attended tribute were Dwight Josey, Cynthia Josey and R. C. Williams. Our prayers continue to be with her family as mentioned in last week’s column. Dean Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Please remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Idelia Boyd Henderson (a 1967 graduate of North Scott High School and sister of Eleanor Boyd Longmire), Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Roseann Lynn, Deborrah Hyde, Gail Lee, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Helen Reed Akins, Lamar Gatewood, Beverly Hollingsworth, Violet Morgan, Mitchell and Mary Nichols, John Lee Evans, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners were reminded of God’s goodness during Fr. Adolfo’s homily. The cross has become the source of mercy for us. What was a sign of evil and hatred, Jesus turned to the source of good and love. See how He appears to His disciples and shows them His wounds, not to reproach them or to take revenge, but He showed them a sign of His love for us. And through His wounds, we have been healed and through them or because of them, He has left us the sacrament of reconciliation. How great is our God who returns good for evil, who not only does not take revenge for what we have done to His Son, but He rewards us with the forgiveness of sins and the possibility of salvation. Therefore, let us continue praising God because His love is without end.

The Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Sunday message was “Trust God! Love Your Enemies.” Scripture referenced was Matthew 5:43-48. Rev. Shirley Wilder is the pastor.

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Service sermon theme was, “What Kind Are You?” Scriptures referenced were Genesis 1:11-12, James 1:18, and Mark 4:35-43. The life of the seed is in itself. The life of each one of us is in us. Accepting the work of Jesus on the cross makes us the God-kind, and not our own kind. When we’re of the God-kind, we’re more inclined to do right and not wrong. We’re inclined to love and not hate. We are a people who are inclined to follow our kind. The disciples asked, “What kind of man is this that even the winds obey him? We must learn that we have the same power to speak to situations and expect them to change in Jesus’ name!!

Attention all High School Seniors!!! The deadline for the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Scholarships is here. All applications must be received in the Legacy Office on or before April 30, 2022. Applications may be obtained by emailing a request to leacef@aol.com. Time is of the essence.

We enjoyed visiting with Johnny Harold Ward on last week during his annual Family Easter Dinner at the “homeplace” (home of the late J. B. and Ms. Pauline Ward) in the Midway community. Ward siblings attending were Janell, Annie, Wes, Helen, and Johnny Harold. The family group was very complimentary of the food establishments here in Forest. They are looking forward to Easter 2023!

The Cluster Club met Thursday April 21st at the downtown Extension office. Ms. Connie Wash hosted the April meeting where the ladies enjoyed delicious food treats. They also enjoyed Easter arts and crafts, and exercises under the direction of Connie Wash. The meaning of Easter was the theme. A good time was had by all. President Carolyn Macon announced that Cynthia Melton would host the May meeting, and the date will be announced later.

We enjoyed visiting with Christian Hollis who was serving as School Ambassador at the University of Mississippi (Ole MS) during the April meeting of the Alumni Association Board of Directors. We also enjoyed spending time with the Board Members and mentees. Kudos to President Bob Warner and wife, Mary Ellen for their special hospitality. Kudos to David Brevard, Lampkin Butts, Bill May and others for their hospitality. Constance Slaughter-Harvey and James Burwell, III toured the beautiful campus and were surprised to see robots making food deliveries. While in Oxford, they enjoyed the 25th Anniversary Double Decker Weekend, and extend special thanks to Andre’ and Anitra Hollis for their many courtesies. Of special enjoyment was seeing and hearing Mavis Staples of the famous Staple Singers of Drew, MS.

The Mount Olive M. B. Church family will celebrate their Pastor’s 13th Year Anniversary the first Sunday in May (May 1, 2022) at 9:00 a.m. Pastor T. L. Glass of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church is the guest speaker. Our readers are invited to attend.

Happy birthday greetings to our babies, born between April 29th through May 6th, namely, Aaron Barnett and Mary Johnson Battle (2), Diane Patrick and Reginald Reed (30), Georgia Patrick (1), Lodena Holifield and Tivaung Fulton (3), and KeAreona Rauls (4).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #666: Coach Maurice Bowie, a Scott County resident and graduate of Morton High School, East Central Community College, University of Arkansas, and Alcorn State University, and his Lake Hornet Girls’ Basketball Team won the 2022 State Championship with a 24-win season. He is returning to his alma mater Morton High School as Basketball Coach. Thanks to Mrs. Susie Jackson Boyd for continuing her winning streak as a Quiz Teaser Winner!!!!!

Quiz Teaser #667: Which Scott County African American educator was appointed by former Governor Bill Waller to the Public Welfare Board?