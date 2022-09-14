We join others across the state, nation, and world in celebrating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth, II, who joined her late husband, Phillip, Thursday, September 8th. She was the longest serving monarch and reigned for seven decades. Queen Elizabeth served as Queen since the age of 25. Additional details will follow in next week’s column.

We salute our fallen heroes whose lives were cut short eleven years ago on September 11th where most of the more than one thousand casualties occurred at the World Trade Center in New York City. It was a day that shook the world and a day too horrible to recall without tears. Our prayers are with the family and friends of these heroes.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Kelly Manning, Jr. who died Monday, September 5th. Mr. Manning was known as a special caretaker and enjoyed caring for others, including his mother, special education students, and others in need of assistance. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Manning, Sr. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his daughter, Katrina Davis. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

A beautiful Celebration of Life for Ms. Fannie Lou Chapman was held Saturday. September 10th at New Bethel M. B. Church with Rev. Vincent Hopkins officiating and delivering her eulogy. Mrs. Susie Jackson Boyd was the mistress of order and other program participants were Rev. Billy Lyles, Mrs. Carolyn Macon, Ms. Charlean Youngblood, and the New Bethel Ensemble. She was a graduate of East Central Community College, and as referenced in last week’s column, we offer our prayers to her family especially her siblings, Charlean Youngblood, Irene Chapman, Luddie Chapman, and Robert Chapman. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Don Bell, Lewis Joseph, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Julian Parker, LaToya McClendon, Sidney Ellis, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Walter James Anderson, Gary Risher, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Kudos to Grandparents!!!!! We hope you enjoyed your special day, Sunday, September 11th as you celebrated your precious gifts in the form of grandchildren!

St Michael Catholic Church parishioners welcomed Fr. Adolfo who returned after a month’s vacation. Thanks to Deacon John for stepping in to provide spiritual uplifting and strength during this time. Fr. Adolfo reminded us that in today’s gospel (Luke 15:1-32), we see that Pharisees and Scribes are scandalized that Jesus is hanging out and eating with sinners. This attitude continues even to this day. When we see the Pope or other religious leaders reach out or shake hands with those who are known to be sinners, they are criticized. Jesus came, not for saints, but for the sinners. We should be happy that Pope Francis and others are reaching out to sinners. The hidden attitude of us who criticize is that we think we are better than others, and therefore don’t welcome sinners. We cast them out and even kill them (consider the death penalty). We, too, bear some guilt if we didn’t care for, or lead them, or pray for them.

We are quick to judge, and we cry for justice, but we ourselves are guilty and want to be treated with mercy. Our goodness is from God alone, not of ourselves, and we should pray for all who need God’s mercy.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed Sunday’s message when Pastor Shirley Wilder shared a memorable message whose theme was “In the Face of Change, Seek the Face of God.” Her Scripture reference was 2 Corinthians 5:14-17.

Grandparents Day services were enjoyed at St. Michael Catholic Church where Pastor Roberto Mena encouraged us to follow Jesus in forgiving others and in so doing, we free ourselves.

A very special thanks to everyone participating in a most worthy cause to provide water to residents of the Windsong Senior Home Facilities in Jackson. Thanks to Jackson Councilman Brian Grizell who assisted in this endeavor; and to sorors of Nu Pi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporation. This “Water Drive” was blessed with a beautiful day for a beautiful cause, and it was held on Labor Day at Cats Cave from 9-3. The only distraction was the flying lovebugs. Scott County ASU and JSU Alumni Chapters sponsored this event which netted approximately 200 cases and over $250 donations.

Thanks to on-site volunteers, who also donated water, namely: Charles Longmire, Albert Gray, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Yolanda White, Matt Alford, Vincent Jones, Lavern Davenport (Media), Zetas Jackie Patrick, Shannon Jones, Jasmine Page, Aerian Keeton, and Latorreia White, Forest High School students Lazion Bland, Jatareous Washington, Xavier Martin, and Fonzie Parrott. Citizens donating water included Janell Ward, Kenyatta McCurty, Phylis Campbell, Tess Funches, Willie Smith, Stella Anderson, Renee Rodriquez, Perry family (Chineta, Marlo and Sabrina), Faye Buckley, Shonnette Kelley, Vincent and Linda Solomon, Ramonda Patrick, Scotty Yarbrough, Lisa Qualls, Ann Bryant, Janice Johnson. Eloise White, Ruth and John Anderson, Alfredo Olivia, Bernice Craft, Martha and Robert Kincaid, Barbara Dawson, Linda Youngblood, Shelia Y. Brown, Bennie F. Johnson, Patty Odom, Ike Gray, Barbara Gray, Tonya Harper, Yolanda Soto, Tracy Riley, Paulette Lyles, Terrell Loper, Chiquita McClendon, Sonya Santos, Carlos Moore, Gerald Mann, and Tonya Bobbitt. Monetary donors were Legacy, William Gray, Cluster Club (MHV), Rochelle Wright, Louvene Robinson, Nytezia Pinkston, Matt Alford, Geneva Burkes, Mary Towner, Betty Hunt, Pearlean and J.T. Evans, Idell Benton, and East Scott High School Class of 1969. Anonymous donations were contributed.

We appreciate the invitation to the Friends and Family Day at Sherman Hill U. M. Church Sunday, September 11th. Rev. Arthur Maples is the Pastor and provided prayer, directed the memory lighting of candle, and expressed words of appreciation. The theme was “Family – Like Branches on a Tree. We all Grow in Different Directions, but Our Roots Remain as One.” The guest speaker was Rev. Dr. Ecclesiastes Goodwin, East MS Baptist State Convention President, and Pastor of St John M. B. Church in Meridian. Mr. and Mrs. of Ceremony were Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Evans, and other program participants were Calvin Horton, Mime Dancers, Mesdames Lawanda Parker, Lena Lawrence, and Dessie Greer. The church choir provided several beautiful musical tributes.

Albert Gray, President of Scott County Jackson State Alumni Association, announces there will be a very important meeting on Tuesday, September 20th at 5:30 at Cats Cave.

Our local Wal-Mart Store #1059 will hold a Health Fair, Monday, September 19th from 10-12 noon. Sponsors include Wal-Mart Vision Center, Scott Regional Hospital, Scott Regional Hospital Wound Center, and HomeCare Hospice. Free health screening and health information will be available.

Congratulations to Jackson State University Football Team (Tigers) on their weekend victory over Tennessee State University at the Southern Heritage Bowl, located at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Saturday, September 10th. Way to go Tigers with your 16-3 score. The next game, which is the first home game, is September 17th at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium where archrival, Grambling State University, will face off with the JSU Tigers.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between September 17 – 22nd, namely Mandie Reed Brown (19), Keon Boyd (20), Alissa Harper, and Jacques Jones (21), and Angel Laster, Lorraine Dozier, Charlotte Moman, Casey Futch, Rubie Anderson, Cazmyne Bobbitt, and Quita Barrett (22).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 686: Mr. McKinley and Mrs. Loreatha Kincaid were the owners of the Alpha & Omega Christian Academy which was chartered in 1999. It provided educational classes from K-12 and is no longer operating as of 2015. We applaud the commitment of former Principal/Coach McKinley Kincaid and educator Loreatha Kincaid to excellent educational and community services to Morton and Scott County citizens. Congratulations to Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton for providing the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 687: Which African American Legacy Change Agent/Advisory Board Member and former Slaughter Scout graduated from Forest High School and Belhaven University, and is now providing educational opportunities to local students in the academic, athletic, spiritual and empowerment world with an emphasis on mentorship?