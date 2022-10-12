Moore crowned queen

Zion Moore was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen for Forest High School by Principal Timothy Scott, rear, last Thursday night. Pictured are Assistant Principal Matthew Wade, Moore, Aiden Guy, and Assistant Principal Latoria Pittmon.

