Last week was a turn around week all around Scott County with all five schools adding another big W to their stats.

In Forest, where it was Homecoming Thursday night due to Fall Break, the Bearcats improved to 3-4 on the season handily defeating Southeast Lauderdale 35-7. The Bearcats look to better that record when they travel to Union this Friday night to face a Yellowjacket team that is now 5-2 overall having claimed victory over Enterprise last week by a 27-13 margin.

It was also Homecoming in Sebastopol Friday night where the Bobcats took on Noxapater and thrilled the home crowd with a 37-16 win. This week the Bobcats travel to Ethel where they hope to improve on their 5-2 overall record when they take on a 4-3 Tiger team that is hoping to rebound from a huge 62-24 loss to Hamilton last week.

Speaking of huge, the Scott Central Rebels rebounded from an 18-8 loss week before last to a 54-0 win last week over the Pelahatchie Chiefs. The Rebels, now 5-2 overall host a 1-6 Pisgah Dragons team this week that is coming off of a 35-0 loss last week to Velma Jackson.

In Morton the Panthers also improved on their season record claiming a 21-17 win over previously undefeated Clarkdale before a home crowd last week. The Panthers, now 4-3 overall travel to Southeast Lauderdale this week who lost to Forest 35-7 last week. The Tigers are now 0-7 on the season.

And in Lake the Hornets improved to 3-4 on the season claiming a 27-18 victory at neighboring rival Newton last week. The Hornets will host a 2-5 Philadelphia team this week. The Tornadoes defeated Nanih Waiya 54-20 last week.

Kick-off for all a games is at 7:00 p.m. this week.