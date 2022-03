Spring Break Action



Thu,03/24/22 By DARRELL BROWN

Sebastopol went 3 - 0 in Spring Break Tournament play last week, defeating Pelahatchie 12-4, Choctaw Central 11-4 and Morton 17-0. Above, Luke McGarrity makes a play at second base against Pelahatchie, and below Morgan Harper recorded multiple hits in all 3 games.

