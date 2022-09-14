The East Central Community College golf team had a strong showing in the first tournament of 2022 as the Warriors carded a 609 at Shiloh Ridge in Corinth. The score landed the Warriors a 4th place finish in the 11-team field.

"First off, congratulations to Gage [Miller] on his performance and we are very proud of him," said ECCC head golf coach Chris Clark. "Our other guys faced some adversity during their rounds and battled through it, which enabled us to finish in fourth place. They could have easily allowed their rounds to go the other way, but I'm extremely proud of how they handled themselves."

Conditions in Corinth and on the course were stellar as the Warriors teed off the season during the first cold snap of the year.

ECCC's Gage Miller (Anniston, Ala.) led the charge for the Warriors with a 74 (+2) in the opening round before backing it up with a 71 (-1) in the second for a two-day total of 145. The low score landed Miller a tied-7th finish individually.

River Maskew (Lucedale) shot a 75 (+3) on Monday and an 80 (+8) in the second for a 155, while Lane Moore (Collinsville) posted scores of 79 (+7) and 77 (+5) for a 156. Bryce Denley (Mandeville, La.) and Max Guzhvin (Ocean Springs) matched their teammate with scores of 156 as well with rounds of 78 (+6), 78 (+6) for Denley and 77 (+5), 79 (+7) for Guzhvin.

Peyton Herrington (Meridian) rounded out the Warriors with rounds of 86 and 81 for a total of 167.

The Warriors will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30 for the second MACCC event of the year. The tournament will be held at Beau Pre in Natchez and hosted by Co-Lin.

TEAM RESULTS FINISH TEAM SCORE 1st MGCCC 286, 284 (570) 2nd Meridian 284, 287 (571) 3rd ICC 303, 299 (602) 4th ECCC 304, 305 (609) 5th Co-Lin 314, 299 (613) 6th Hinds 296, 319 (615) 7th EMCC 311, 314 (625) 8th NEMCC 311, 319 (630) 9th PRCC 330, 310 (640) 10th Jones 341, 318 (659) 11th SMCC 349, 338 (687)