A Scott County rivalry will be renewed this week when Sebastopol travels to Lake on Friday night.

The Bobcats enter the game 1-0 after shutting out McAdams 40-0 while the Hornets are 0-1 after losing 28-0 to Enterprise.

First-year coach Keith Brown knows Friday night will be a test for his squad.

“Historically, they have had our number, but we are not concerned with that,” Brown said. “Our guys are ready to go and will be fired up for the chance to play them. It looks like they have a lot of team speed and figuring out their way on offense. I know they will have a good plan and will be ready to go. And I fully expect our guys to be ready to go as well. We can’t be worried about what has happened in year’s past. We have to be ready to tee it up on Friday night and get after it.”

The Hornets took a 39-8 win last season. Lake coach Tate Hanna knows his young squad will have their hands full with the Bobcats.

“They are very well coached,” Hanna said. “They have a bunch of kids coming back and this is the year they are hanging their hats on. This is the year they have been waiting for. They are explosive in what they are doing right now. Defensively, we have to figure out how we can attack them. They are sound in all three phases of the game. They are a really good football team.”