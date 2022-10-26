The Golden Chicken has gone home to roost and this time it is at Morton High School following the Panthers’ 24-14 victory over the Forest Bobcats last Friday night in Morton. The Golden Chicken, the traveling trophy for the winner in the Battle of the Golden Chicken, is retired after three consecutive wins by either school and thus has found it’s home at MHS. Morton’s Kendrick Boyd was named Most Valuable Player for the game and Ashton Burks received the Gary Risher sportsmanship award.

This week Forest closes out their season at home against Enterprise. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 7-2 record overall and 2-2 in district play. The Bearcats now stand at 3-6 overall and 1-3 in district play.

The Panthers 6-3, 3-1 will be on the road at Union this week where they will take on a 7-2, 3-0 Yellowjacket team that is coming off of a 14-7 win over Clarkdale last week.

In Lake a heavy hearted Hornet team claimed a 35-3 victory on the road at Nanih Waiya last week to go 4-5 overall and 3-1 in district play with that one loss coming in the form of a forfeit of the Philadelphia game after the death of senior starter Travis Jones.

The Hornets are on the road this week at Stringer where they will take on a Red Devils team that is 2-7, 1-3 having lost to Mize 48-13 last week.

The now 7-2, 3-0 Scott Central Rebels stand at number one in their district having blanked the Pucket Wolves 47-0 last week on the road. The Rebels look to close out their regular season in style this week when they host Velma Jackson at home. The Falcons 5-3 and also 3-0 hold the number two slot in the division.

And in Sebastopol the Bobcats now stand at 7-2 overall and 4-1 in district play having soundly defeated Leake County 50-22 on the road last week. The Cats will take on a 2-7, 1-4 French Camp team on the road this week. The Panthers lost 42-35 to Noxapater last week.