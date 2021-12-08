Capping a perfect 15-0 season with the ultimate prize, the Scott Central Rebels claimed the Mississippi High School Activities Association 2-A State Football Championship with a commanding 72-24 victory over Leflore County Saturday at the University of Southern Mississippi.

In doing so the Rebels also set a new state record for the most points scored in a State Championship game. The Rebels are also the only public school football team in Mississippi with a perfect record this season.

Sophomore Quarterback Quez Goss, ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He threw for 350 yards and six touchdowns. Goss was named 2-A Offensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player. Coach Jeff Stockstill was named 2-A Coach of the Year.

Named to the First Team Offense were Dee Burks, WR and Javieon Butler, WR. Named to the First Team Defense were Zachariah Parodi, DE and Michael Patrick, LB. Second Team Defense honors went to Omarion Jackson, LB and Jhatavious Slack, FS. Trey Edwards was named Scholar Athlete.

The Rebels, who also won state championships in 1999 and 2018, were strong all season outscoring most opponents by large margins. A look back at the season shows:

• Rebels 40 - Morton 10

• Rebels 34 - Union 15

• Rebels 36 - Newton County 13

• Rebels 26 - Bay Springs 12

• Rebels 52 - Lake 6

• Rebels 28 - Mendenhall 20

• Rebels 52 - Pelahatchie 0

• Rebels 54 - Pisgah 0

• Rebels 51 - Pucket 0

• Rebels 33 - Velma Jackson 20

• Rebels 54 - Amite County 8

• Rebels 54 - Lake 25

• Rebels 60 - Newton 14

• Rebels 60 - Pelahatchie 14

• Rebels 72 - Leflore County 24