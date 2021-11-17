Morton, Lake, Sebastopol all end seasons with a playoff loss

It was closer than the regular season game between Lake and Scott Central, however the Hornets were still no match for an undefeated, very powerful, Rebel team in the second round of playoffs last week at Scott Central.

The Rebels moved to 12-0 on the season taking down the Hornets 54-25 before the home field crowd.

The Rebels will now prepare for their challenge against Newton. The Tigers come into the game with a 9-3 record having defeated Pisgah 48-14 last week.

The Hornets end the season with a 6-6 record.

In Sebastopol last week the Lumberton Panthers were able to sneak past the Bobcats, 46-39 ending an exciting season for the ‘Cats.

The Panthers face the Bay Springs Bulldogs in second round play. Sebastopol wraps up the season with a winning record of 7-5.

In Raleigh last Friday night the Lions ended the season for the Morton Panthers with a solid 43-27 victory

The Lions face the Tylertown Chiefs in the next round on Friday night.

With the loss, Morton drops to 6-6 on the season.