Rep. Tom Miles reports on the first weeks

“We’ve got the 2023 session officially kicked off, and we are standing by to start committee action after all bills are filed, Miles said. “That deadline was Monday, January 16.

“I have filed a number of measures to address what I believe to be serious issues that still plague our public education system. Once again, I am submitting the idea that teachers should be allowed to teach rather than be tied to an out-of-state testing system to determine whether or not their students are learning. As this idea becomes discussed more and more, I believe it is becoming more and more evident that there are those who are benefiting from the current system — and it’s not our students.

“It was my pleasure to greet a group of educators from the Mississippi Association of Educators who were on hand to meet lawmakers and let them know what they believe will help our schools. Of course, fully funding MAEP & supporting our teachers is at the top of their list. I have filed measures that will eliminate the end of term assessments as a graduation requirement, that will straighten out the contract renewal timeline so that teachers will not be coerced into a contract, and to lift the penalty of losing one’s retirement pay if one chooses to help the teacher shortage by returning retired teachers to the classroom.

“The session is yet young, but I can see that there are some hopeful ideas out there to benefit our people. My philosophy has always been that I am elected to help make life better for all Mississippians, and during this session I hope I continue to do just that.

“We’ve also had our first meetings with our First Responder’s Caucus, which I’m a founding member, to work on legislation to help our First Responders, Law Enforcement Officers, and Firefighters across our state this year.

“We had one bill debated in the chamber that made some news. House Bill 370. The bill would authorize the removal of municipal elected officials using the same process of removal of county elected officers. Currently, elected officials of municipalities are the only elected officials in the state not subject to a removal process under state law. To remove a municipal official under HB 370, 30 percent of eligible voters would sign a petition that would then be sent to the governor who appoint a panel of three judges to determine the validity of the petition. If granted, an election would be held for voters to decide on removal. Proponents of HB 370 stated that it is another form of checks and balances on municipal officials that all other elected officials in the state are subject to. Opponents argued that 30 percent of voters is not a majority, and elections every four years are the way to hold officials accountable. The bill was laid on the table subject to call.

“To me, that process seemed a little too complicated, but I do believe that all elected officials who are seriously abdicating their responsibilities or acting in an unlawful manner should be removed.

“We also passed HB 266 unanimously to name the new Highway Patrol Headquarters after former Commissioner David R Huggins and the Crime Labin honor of Representative Tom Weathersby of Florence.

“I am looking forward to the remainder of the session and excited to see what the session holds. Please check into my column each week and Facebook for details of what’s going on at your Capitol. You can always email me at tmiles@house.ms.gov or call my office at 601-469-7886.”