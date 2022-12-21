Born in a manger, He was destined to save the world

People all around the world are celebrating the birthday of a young man who was born over 2,000 years ago in a town called Bethlehem.

According to modern history, Jesus Christ, also know as the Son of God, was born on December 25, but through the years, as memories fade, some say that exact date may or may not be precise. His birth, however, is a fact.

According to the popular history book, The Holy Bible, Christ was born to the Virgin Mary. She and her soon-to-be husband, Joseph, had gone to the City of David, also know as Bethlehem, to pay their taxes after Caesar Augustus sent out a decree that “all the world should be taxed.”

There was a large turn out that year of citizens registering in the census and when the couple got to Bethlehem they found out that there was no room in the inn where they had planned to stay. Tired from their journey, and Mary being full term, they decided to spend the night in a stable away from the elements.

During the night Mary went into labor and as per God’s plan, Jesus was born in the manger and didn’t even have a crib for a bed. This obviously was Mary’s firstborn and she wrapped him in swaddling clothes to keep him warm.

According to the author of the Book of Luke, one of the books of The Bible, “there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.”

They reported that the Angel of the Lord “came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them,” and that they were afraid.

The shepherds said that the angel spoke to them saying, “fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”

At that point they said a great celebration began in the sky and “suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

The shepherds were amazed at what they had seen and heard and dropped everything and rushed to Bethlehem to see Jesus for themselves. True to the angel’s words they found Mary, and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger. When they had seen it, they made the news known to everyone that would listen. And everyone that heard what they said wondered about those things and eventually came to find out it was all true.

Jesus grew up to be the world’s greatest preacher and in his early thirties gave his life only to rise again so that all others might have eternal life though Christ the Lord.

Modern skeptics, just like some of those around during Jesus’ childhood, say it is a far- fetched story, but Christians everywhere know the truth and today — over 2000 years later — Jesus’ birthday is still celebrated every year on the 25th day December.

Merry Christmas!