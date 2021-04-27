Grieving families will soon have a more comfortable atmosphere in which to identify bodies of family members with the establishment of Scott County’s first morgue. The morgue, which can handle up to 12 bodies will be located in the old Health Department Building next to Scott Regional Hospital in Morton.

“Our goal is to be up and going the first of May,” Scott County Coroner J. Van Thames, said last week.

“The reason we decided to push this through is not only to improve the office, but the proximity of being close to I-20 makes it easily accessible to transport victims until proper notification of family members can be made in case of an accident with multiple fatalities. It will also provide a more private location for families to identify bodies, etc.”

Thames also said being in the midst of a worldwide pandemic was an influence on his office proceeding with establishing the free-standing facility.

Currently the coroners’s office utilizes a rotation system with local funeral homes for transportation and storage of bodies, as well as neighboring mortuary services. Thames said he would continue the rotation system with the funeral homes in the area “to assist us with our mission of putting families first when it comes to removal and transport of bodies.”

The coroner does not currently have a physical office other than a presence in the Scott County Courthouse. His office will be located in the morgue once it is open in the building that was already owned by the county.

Reggie Tatum and Tamantha Harris serve as deputy coroners for the county. Tatum said last week, that it is the continuing goal of the office to expedite response time on calls such as accident cases and homicides.

“The morgue will be accessible for surrounding counties that do not have this type facility, he said, adding, “Van’s passion for this office and helping families is second to none.”

“We are getting this office up to the 21st Century mode,” Thames said. “Our motto is Families First, this will give the coroner’s office the ability to put out of town families, as well as local families, first.”

Upon completion, the Scott County Coroner’s office and Morgue will also have an area established to pay tribute to long time coroner Joe Bradford, who died unexpectedly in 2020. Bradford served the county for 28 years before his retirement in 2019.