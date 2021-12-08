As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to sky rocket in Mississippi — 10,400 new cases and 64 deaths in the four-day period from last Friday though Monday — the Mississippi State Medical Association has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health in calling for all school districts to require masks.

Friday MSMA issued the following statement. “Many physicians who serve on school boards, parent-teacher associations, and health advisory committees have been advocating for policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory mask policies, for several weeks. It is time to heed their sage advice and ensure we are protecting our children and the people charged with nurturing their healthy development.

“This latest surge, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, is running roughshod through communities, causing COVID-19 cases to rise to levels we haven’t seen since the peak of the pandemic — and putting the health and safety of children, families, educators, and school-based health care professionals at risk.

“The danger the Delta variant presents for students, teachers, and the broader community — especially schools serving students who are currently unable to be vaccinated — makes it imperative that every school district mandate masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Locally, Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said that hospital has seen the number of cases rise significantly over the last few weeks. “We have reopened the inpatient Covid unit and it is running from 7-10 patients at all times,” Sawyer said. “We have seen one patient fully vaccinated, who is 80 years old admitted to the unit. He was discharged home within 24 hours after receiving treatment. We had a 70 year old that had only one shot and he was on the unit for about 48 hours. All other patients have been unvaccinated. We have had one death on the unit and transferred one patient that died at another facility.”

Sawyer said the average age group affected is 52 for hospitalized patients. This compares to 62 during the last peak. The 50-64 year old group accounts for the highest number in ICUs and deaths. During the previous surge, this was the over 65 year olds with most over 70.

“There are very few ICU beds today,” Sawyer said. “We have been having transfer issues for about three weeks and the state is now handling all communications for transfers. I am very concerned about schools re-opening. I think that there will be many more students that will be positive and symptomatic. I also think we will see many teachers sick this time.

“It is clear that vaccination is the best way to avoid serious illness and a mask is the best way to slow down transmission. Please have your student wear a mask to school it is worse now than last year at this time.

“Please get vaccinated! The hospitals are overwhelmed and it is getting worse. Do it for your family, your community and for us. I promise that this is going to affect someone that you know or love if we don’t stop it,” he concluded.