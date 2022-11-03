Announcements:

Don’t forget the Forest Garden Club Holiday Bazaar at Kats Kave, Hwy. 80, Forest on Thursday, November 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Also, the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, November 5, sponsored by Keep Morton Beautiful and City of Morton. All participants should meet in front of Morton Chamber of Commerce/City Hall offices 9 a.m.-12 noon.

“One Way Quartet” will appear in concert at First Baptist Church of Morton on Sunday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m. Local talent, members of the group, are Jared Vardaman and Bob White.

Congratulations to: Andre’ Hollis on his promotion as Director of State Parks. His service to the MS Parks system spans more than 25 years (former director of Roosevelt State Park and other promotions/responsibilities).

To: The Morton Panther Football Team on their win in the rivalry for the Golden Chicken Trophy at the Morton Panther-Forest Bearcats game. The “Chicken” will remain at Morton High School due to 3 consecutive wins for the home team.

To: Misty Grantham of Vicksburg on her first place trophy award at the Special Olympics Horseshoe Tournament held in Hattiesburg. Misty is the niece of Pam Holman.

To: Morton native, Corey Callaway now residing in Pearl, on winning a second place trophy at the Special Olympics Tournament held in Hattiesburg.

Prayers and concern for: Dalton France, Mary Helen White, Erica Jolly, Peggy Barnes, J. C. Nicholson, Edward Patrick and continued concern for Ira Donald, Ford Mangum, Bro. Scott Mangum and Toney Hollingshead.

Sympathy to the families of: Charles Thornton, Garry Lamar Martin, Phillip B. Kelley, Mattie Ruth Harrell, Myrtis Opal Allen, Frances McRaney (aunt of Florence Measells), Douglas Barnes, Carol Measells Harvey, Mary Joan Miller and Sammy Dantone, Jr. (request of the Melvin Roland’s).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: What a night! The annual football game between bitter rivals, Morton Panther and Forest Bearcat football teams brought fans by the hundreds to attend the “Battle for the Golden Chicken.” Seniors representing the football, cheerleader and band members were honored prior to the kickoff. Very special entertainment by upcoming local Country Music recording/songwriter artist Chase Waters recording his original song “Morton-My Home Town” had fans of all of the above standing and cheering with excitement and support. Chase has a wonderful dream and is pursuing it with his God given talent and big heart. Both bands representing their schools gave most impressive programs. Coach Gray Risher was honored with a celebration of his life as a teacher/coach in both schools where he was influential in mentoring and inspiring youth throughout his long history of service to his students and colleagues. The family was honored with his initials inscribed on the Panther logo where they stood at midfield. The touching tribute to Gary was announced by Miles Porter, Principal of Bettye Mae Jack Middle School and former team member on Coach Gary’s team. The Risher family presented the first Gary Risher plaque awards to young members of the Panther and Bearcat teams to Aston Burkes-Panther and Praise Moore-Bearcat. They were honored, not for their athletic accomplishments, but for their character most like the family knows that “Coach” would admire. Kendrick “Pee Wee” Boyd-Panther was named MVP.

Dr. Chasity Torrence and her husband Corey were excited to fly into Houston, Texas to attend the first 2022 World Series Baseball game…Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies.