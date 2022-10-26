Announcements: “Halloween in the Park” will be held at Farris park on October 31 6:00-8:00 p.m. $3 per child to trick or treat/goodie bags for each paid child. The “Haunted Trail” in the Park is $5 per person from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Concessions will be provided as a fundraiser for the Morton Pee Wee League.

Great American Cleanup is scheduled for November 5 from 9:00 a.m.-12 noon. All volunteers are asked to meet at the Chamber of Commerce/Morton City Hall. Keep Morton Beautiful and City Hall is sponsoring the event.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for November are Friday, November 11 and Friday, November 18 (take note, the second and third weeks, due to Thanksgiving). Time for sign up/pick up is 10 a.m.-12 noon, 29 Church Street. Some opportunities for volunteers to assist with this program incorporated exclusively for religious and charitable purposes are: Specific to the food pantry-Those who have a trailer and truck to haul food from the MS Food Network in Jackson, Unloading food on Tuesday or Wednesday, Sorting and preparing boxes on Thursday.

Specific needs for volunteers at the Thrift Shop-Any weekday to assist with sorting and hanging clothes, Saturday mornings (8 a.m.-noon) to assist with sales, taking loads of unwanted items to Goodwill or Samaritan in Jackson any day of the week.

Morning services at Independence United Methodist Church are now at 9:15 a.m. with Rev. Ryan McGough, Pastor. Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to visit and join the congregation in worship.

Daylight Saving time ends on Sunday, November 6.

Don’t forget that Veteran’s Day is celebrated on November 11. No report on upcoming events in celebrations locally at this time.

A word of deep appreciation to Dr. Emma York on providing this columnist with a delightful “Trip Down Memory Lane.” She shared a clipping from one of the local publications (September 26, 2001) featuring my mother Bennye (Mrs. Harold) Loeb in an interview. She was 94 years old at the time and shared many interesting facts of her long life. Emma said “you’re are going to love this little shared clipping.” I sincerely do, Emma.

The Forest Garden club second Holiday Bazaar will be held on Thursday, November 3 at the Forest Community Center (Kats Kave), from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event will feature fall and Christmas decorations, floral arrangements, home baked goodies, assorted arts and crafts plus other miscellaneous items. Gardeners will find a great variety of plants, cuttings, seeds, etc. Door prizes are a highlight of the event, come shop, visit, register and winners will be contacted. There is no charge to attend.

Congratulations to: Belated recognition to those who participated in the Homemakers Fair, sponsored by the Scott County MSMHV clubs on September 13. Those winning ribbon awards for their items exhibited were: Food preservation-Bobbie Carter (Blue-Muscadine Jelly) and Dorothy Strong (Blue-Pears), both cluster MHV club. Arts and Crafts-Blue/Overall Sweepstakes were Bobbie Carter-Knit Pot Holders, Cluster MHV club; Cotroneo-Quilt Afghan (hand stiched), Lettie Walters-Baby Quilt (hand stiched), Debra Gardner-Embroidered Christmas Tree Skirt all from Ringgold MHV club; Blue Ribbons: Debra Gardner-Yard Flag (embroidered) and Decoupage Painting; Connie Wash-Cluster MHV club-3 Blue awards Butterfly Yard Art, Wreath, and Topiary (original design-hand made) and Miscellaneous- Ann Cotroneo-Apron and Connie Wash-flower Arrangement.

To: Judy Lewis on the celebration of her Birthday Anniversary. This lady is an inspiration to all who know her. Personal love and prayers for God’s richest blessings throughout the year.

To: Mark and Rhonda Torrence on the celebration of their 31st Wedding Anniversary (Rhonda had a Birthday also).

Prayers and concern for: Toney Hollingshead, Doug Barnes, Robert ‘Red’ and Ann Collins of Pickwick (request of the Melvin Roland’s) and continued concern for Bro. Scott Mangum and Ira Donald.

Sympathy to the families of: Greg Renfroe on the loss of his Granddaughter and a Great Grandchild in a tragic auto accident, Stacey Coleman (niece of Eileen Stephens), Sarah R. McMillan and Adelyn Bennett McKay and the families of the college students Fielder-University of Mississippi and Westmoreland-Mississippi State University.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Out of town relatives visiting with Gay Stephenson at the MS Care Center of Morton were Linda Foster of Vidalia, Louisiana and Allen Patton of Wiggins. They were joined by their cousins, Rev. Shelia and Rev. Chris Cumbest. Following the time spent with Gay, Shelia and Chris enjoyed having them stay for additional time together in their home.