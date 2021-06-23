It was a little bit of a melancholy Monday for me this week. I’m not sure why. Had a good night’s sleep Sunday night — which is unusual — but did think a few more minutes, maybe an hour, would have been nice. That doesn’t happen on Mondays though. Or any other day, I suppose.

Weathering the storm on Saturday, I think, wore me out. Wind and rain and rain and wind. Nothing could be done outside, and inside we just sat around. Such a waste. I’m a terrible sit-arounder. Terrible!

The local weather report on the early morning news to start this week wasn’t very encouraging either. More rain! “You’re never going to get that yard cut out front,” wife Danny said before she left for work. “She’s right,” I thought, and boom it was a melancholy Monday.

Tropical storm Claudette dumped a lot of rain on our place and snapped tender branches off the massive oaks and sent them swirling around to the ground. The yard dog, Henry, doesn’t like wind, or squirrels, or birds, or cats, or just about anything that goes bump in the night....or bump in the day for that matter.

He chased the leaves, snatching them from the air in his jaws and trying to wring every bit of life, had there been any life in them, out. He’s something to watch when he is on a tear like that, springing high in the air, growling, and barking, and snapping as often at nothing, as at anything at all, when the wind takes hold of his mind. His mind is pretty easy to take hold of too. A simple fellow he is.

But watching Henry is not a melancholy Monday maker. In fact, he’s just the opposite. Especially when it’s time to get in the truck and drive off and he decides he should go too. He’s a perker-upper at that point.

He’s not an inside dog at all though. He doesn’t want to ride in the truck, he want’s to run in the mud along side me. I usually try to speed up and get around the curve in the road and out of his sight so he’ll turn around and head back to his guard post fighting off the wind.

Just before I turned off the tube and headed out the door Monday the national news came on at 7:00 and they were talking about some 400 airline flights that were cancelled over the weekend. Seems the demand to return to the sky by eager travelers has overwhelmed the system for American Airlines and they don’t have the workforce, due to layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic, and folks just not wanting to work anymore, to handle the heavy load.

That is a bit depressing. It’s a bit more than a bit depressing in my book because Danny and I have a 40th wedding anniversary trip planned for Monhegan Island off the coast of Maine late next month. Our flights have already been cancelled and/or changed multiple times since being booked months ago. That makes me nervous.

Our schedule is tight, very tight!

We fly into Portland, rent a car and drive to New Harbor and catch a ferry that only goes to the island twice a day. We need our flight to be on time to allow us time for the hour-and-half drive. Not much room for error, and now the national news is reporting problems with flights.

Melancholy Monday? Yep!

At that point I’d had enough of the bad news and was ready to move on. Off went the television and out the door I went where Henry eagerly awaited “our” departure. I glanced at the garden and then glanced away thinking it would certainly look better when I returned home in the evening.

My tomatoes and peppers are flourishing, but they have had a time fighting the wind and the rain.

As matter of fact, they kind of looked like they were having a melancholy Monday!