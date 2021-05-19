Are you willing to be used by God?

Do you feel God calling you for a particular purpose? Are you willing to allow Him to use you? Will you say yes, even if it takes you out of your “comfort zone?”

“For if the readiness is there, it is acceptable according to what a person has, not according to what he does not have.” (2 Corinthians 8:12)

“If you are willing and obedient, you shall eat the good of the land.” (Isaiah 1:19)

Are you willing?

God has called and equipped every Christian for ministry. No, it might not be full-time, but all Christians should be willing to be used by our Father. Why? We were created to serve and help others. We are called to be the “light” to a dark world, a light house shining bright on a hill so ships can find their way in the dark. Each of us are called to be like Jesus who’s ministry consisted of serving, loving, and helping those around Him.

So many Christians believe ministry is for the church staff or an evangelist. Even though God does use these individuals, He desires to use all of us to make a difference in the lives of the lost.

Are you willing?

“For it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure.” (Philippians 2:13)

“Rendering service with a good will as to the Lord and not to man.” (Ephesians 6:7)

Serving God by helping others is fulfilling. It is not God’s will that we live in our own bubble and never have contact with others.

Are you willing?

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 28:19)

This scripture is for ALL Christians. God is calling each of us to the mission field to be a witness for Christ, whether it’s in another country, or at our own local grocery store, or even at work. God desires to use all of us!

Are you willing?

Many years ago, I stressed over should I be full time ministry or just work a “secular” job. Finally, after banging my head against the wall in worry, God spoke to me and said, “Everything you do for me is ministry. If you are helping others for me, you are doing ministry. If you go to church and are reaching out to the members, you are doing ministry. Most of the lost people in the world aren’t in the church, therefore get out in the world and make a difference for me.”

On many occasions, God has asked me, “Are you willing?”