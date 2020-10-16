Discernment

Periodically each person confronts spiritual warfare as we confront the world. Especially now with a pandemic that some try to handle for political purposes without worrying about how tragic the attack of COVID-9 is and will continue to be. It is a war where God’s forces are opposed by His adversary, the Devil, who “prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” 1 Peter 5:8b (ESV)

In these battles discernment is a precious gift. “Now there are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit,” and He gives the gift of discernment to those who are close to Him. “To another the working of miracles, to another prophecy, to another the ability to distinguish between spirits…” 1 Corinthians 12: 4 and 10 a b. (ESV)

Our Lord, through the Holy Spirit, decides to give freely this and other gifts to some people. Through discernment they can discover the true reasons that make others act in a determined way. In our Christian family it helps us to distinguish if a person who affirms to speak for God is doing so or not.

When God gives this gift through His Spirit, He will teach us to discern and gives us the elements and right to give opinions when needed. In this case we should be just a tool in His hands with all the glory for Him. Be careful! Today many people are self-proclaiming that they are sent by God, as a matter of fact, many are false teachers. How can we recognize them? It is difficult because the enemy is clever and our faith often weak, so don’t underestimate Satan. When something is wrong or immoral we will notice God’s absence thanks to the gift of discernment.

If you have the gift, you should not use it for your own benefit because the gift’s purpose is to give service to others by recognizing God’s will.

Generally speaking, when God is present you will always find love, peace, forgiveness, harmony, respect and other Christian values. On the other hand, evil is characterized by hate, violence, prejudice, division and hysteria that should be discerned by believers. In fact, the gift of discernment is not easy to find in the midst of a society that is flooded with communications coming from everywhere due to new technologies. Before we judge we should think and meditate about what others are trying to tell us.

Our Lord has always wished for humanity to keep centered and stay focused on Him. This means that we should permit the Holy Spirit to dwell in us, and He will lead us in our steps. It is the only way that the gifts we have received will have the possibility to help others see what God has been doing in our lives.

May God bless you!