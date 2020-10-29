Clerk’s office open 8-5 all Saturday for absentee voting

Please vote. If you are 65 years old or disabled then, you can vote now at the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office. The Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8-5 every day and this Saturday. Please take your voter ID card or your driver’s license with you. Please vote we are depending on you to help save rural America with your vote.

Sympathy to the Shepard and Stowers families in the passing of Ex-Supervisor Monzell Stowers. Monzell gained his heavenly wings last Sunday Night. He is resting at his niece’s funeral Home which is Cook Funeral Home. His final departure has not been organized at my press deadline.

Monzell was elected as the first black supervisor in Scott County. He was an avid Civil Rights Worker. If civil rights were involved, he planned on being a part of it. He worked alongside Henry Kirksey in those early days of civil rights.

He was a disabled American veteran who was acknowledged with the honor of a purple heart. He was a father to his children, whom he steadfastly help raise. He thoroughly believed in getting an education, so therefore he encouraged and pushed his children to get a college education. All of them acknowledged that want of his and they achieved the goal of being college educated.

He founded a piece of history in the small civil rights museum he started on Renfro Road.

Sympathy to the Townsend and Patrick Families in the passing of Charlie C. Townsend. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Harmony. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Spivey and Hughes Family in the passing of Caretha Spivey. Her services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Webster Family in the passing of Dr. DeWitt Webster DDS of Meridian, MS. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, La. His arrangements are entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Hawkins Family in the passing of Andrea E. Hawkins. His arrangements are incomplete at my press deadline. His arrangements are entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Monzell Stowers, Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington in Memphis with her daughter Franzella, Cora Ealy Odom is between her home and her granddaughter in Oxford, George Beamon, Percy Shepard, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.