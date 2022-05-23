Women’s Day Program

Midway M. B. Church Women’s Day Program will be held on this Sunday, May 29 at 2:00 pm. Evangelist Lakita Duren of Carthage will be the guest speaker.

Midway M. B. Church Health Fair will be June 18 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Some of our guest will be Dr. James Lock Internal medicine and hypertension specialist and nurse Chocka of Walnut Grove Health Clinic, some nurses from Sebastopol Clinic, Dr. Foluso Fakorede of Cardiovascular Solutions of Central MS with offices in Clarksdale and Cleveland, MS. Dr. Stephen F. Davidson, plastic surgeon for the Plastic Hand and Surgery Center in Jackson, MS

Do not forget the Century Family Reunion this year. It will be the first time held since before the Pandemic. It will be held in Houston, Texas on June 24, 25th and 26th. The Greers and Wilson will be hosting the reunion this year. You may go to the Century Family Reunion website. Deadline for Registration is May 27, 2022.

Sympathy to the Harris family in the passing of Betty Mae Harris. Her service was last Saturday at Scott Central Attendance Center. Her interment was in Good Hope Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Evans family in the passing of John Evans. His service is incomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Wilson family passing of Ms. Julia Mae Wilson. Ms. Wilson's life will be honored on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Ms. Wilson's visitation will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Evans Memorial Funeral Home, 247 Walker St., Forest, MS. Interment will be in the Little Rock M.B Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.