Health Fair June 18

Midway M. B. Church Health Fair will be June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Some of our guest will be, Dr. James Lock, of the East Central Clinic in Walnut Grove. He is an Internal Medicine Specialist and a Certified Hypertension Specialist (Nephrology) with over 33 years of experience, along with his nurse Chocka. Some nurses from Sebastopol Clinic will be there doing blood pressure checks, and glucose checks and answering questions on health care.

Dr. Foluso Fakorede CEO of Cardiovascular Solutions of Central MS with offices in Clarksdale and Cleveland, MS. He is an expert at preventive cardiovascular management, women’s heart health and catheter-based procedural focus in coronary atherosclerosis disease. He will be there explaining intervention care dealing with blood clots in your circulatory system. He specializes in the prevention of amputation of people dealing with Type 2 Diabetes.

Dr. Stephen F. Davidson, plastic and reconstructive surgeon with specific interests in breast reconstruction of minor and complicated cases. His office is located at the Plastic Hand and Surgery Center in Jackson, MS. He will be there detailing plastic surgery, and what one can do to enhance their looks and wellbeing.

If you have any problems come and chat with one of the doctors.

If you are a patient of any of the above-named doctors, please attend to show your support of their work. If you will attend contact me by text, phone or email. If anyone wants a flyer contact me via email or text and I will email it to you as a word document.

Bill Bradford is in Lackey Hospital in physical therapy. Remember him and his wife Climmie in your prayers

Sympathy to the Parrett family in the passing of Ms. Clotte Parrett. Her life was honored on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Peter M.B Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Evans Family in the passing of Ella Evans of Newton. Her service was last Saturday at Union Chapel Church, Lawrence, MS. Her interment was in the church cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Tracy McClendon Williams, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@-gmail.com.