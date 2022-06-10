Health Fair is Saturday

Midway M. B. Church Health Fair will be June 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Some of our guest will be, Dr. James Lock, of the East Central Clinic in Walnut Grove. He is an Internal Medicine Specialist and a Certified Hypertension Specialist (Nephrology) with over 33 years of experience, with his nurse Chocka. Some nurses from Sebastopol Clinic, will be there doing blood pressure checks, and glucose checks and answering questions on health care.

Dr. Foluso Fakorede CEO of Cardiovascular Solutions of Central MS with offices in Clarksdale and Cleveland, MS. He is an expert at preventive cardiovascular management, women’s heart health and catheter-based procedural focus in coronary atherosclerosis disease. He will be there explaining intervention care dealing with blood clots in your circulatory system. He specializes in the prevention of amputation of people dealing with Type 2 Diabetes.

Dr. Stephen F. Davidson, plastic and reconstructive surgeon with specific interests in breast reconstruction of minor and complicated cases. His office is located at the Plastic Hand and Surgery Center in Jackson, MS. He will be there detailing plastic surgery, and what one can do to enhance their looks and wellbeing.

As a part of the Summer Feeding Program Crudup Ward will be providing sack lunches.

If you have any problems come and chat with one of the doctors.

If you are a patient of any of the above-named doctors, please attend to show your support of their work. If you will attend contact me by text, phone or email. If anyone wants a flyer contact me via email or text and I will email it to you as a word document.

Tom Wilson and Dwight Beamon have different vegetables such as, collards, string beans, squash, cow horn Okra, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and hot cayenne peppers for you to obtain.

Bill Bradford is still in Lackey Hospital in physical therapy. Remember him and his wife Climmie in your prayers

Sympathy to the Adams Family in the passing of Mrs. Mary Nell Adams of Pelahatchie. Her graveside service was Saturday before last at Farris Hill M. B Church in Pelahatchie. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Reed Family in the passing of Mr. Floyd Reed, Jr. His service was Saturday before last at Union Grove M. B. Church in Forest. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Patrick family in the passing of Mr. Darrell Patrick. His life was honored on last Saturday at Union Grove U. M. Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks - Forest; Billy Frank Williams -Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Tracy McClendon Williams, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.