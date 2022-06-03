Health Fair a success

Midway M. B. Church Health Fair was held last Saturday at Midway M. B. Church. Pastor Wesley Griffin opened up the Community Health Fair with a prayer. President Constance McClendon thanked everyone for coming. Delie Shepard introduced the presenters: Dr. James Lock and Dr. Stephen Davidson. It was a really nice, and informative Health Fair. What was so amazing was that you could ask question and get answers.

Dr. Lock specializes in Internal Medicine and a Certificate in treating Hypertension was the first presenter. He started his presentation with a slide showing the top of Mont Everest. Just as Mount Everest grows taller each year, treating chronic high blood pressure also changes. Talked about what numbers indicate normal blood pressure and what numbers indicates elevated blood pressure, what numbers indicate Stage I blood pressure and well as what numbers indicate Stage II blood pressure.

Talked about what life style changes you can do to aid in the reduction of your blood pressure. Examples; cut down on your salt intake, reduce the amount of fatty foods, loose some weight, exercise more and take medication as prescribe. Elevated blood pressure can lead to a heart attack or a stroke.

Dr. Stephen Davidson an established plastic surgeon that specializes in breast reduction for females and males. Breast reconstruction for females and males (usually from breast cancer and yes men have breast cancer), hand surgery, face lifts, tummy tucks, removal of excess fat from the stomach, from your upper arms, from your upper thighs, reshape your fanny, and the removal of warts and moles.

He showed pictures of before and after surgery. He talked about the advantages and some disadvantages of surgery. He also stated that to lose weight you must cut the carbs, (white foods) and exercise. Some fat and excessive skin following weight lost, you cannot exercise enough to get rid of it. Therefore, surgery is the best alternative.

Chocka, who is a nurse for Dr. Lock at the Walnut Grove East Central Mississippi Health Clinic was there passing out Goodie Bags, information pamphlets and taking blood pressure.

Annie Lowery of Crudup Ward Activity Center as a part of the Summer Feeding Program provided sack lunches and water.

Those members of Midway M. B. Church Mission program in attendance were: Constance McClendon, Sylvia Kennedy, Dr. Locord Wilson, Tom Wilson, Pam Banks, Chelsey McClendon, Delie Shepard, Tamara Banks, and Alice McCarter.

Closing out my information on the Health Fair I want to include this thought from Dr. Ben Carson a renowned heart surgeon. “Think positively. Attitude plays a tremendous role in our well-being, as well as our ability to fight disease.” My first breast cancer surgery, I asked the doctor and nurse, “how would I come through the surgery,” the nurse politely said, “You will do fine. With your attitude, everything will be alright.” That was said to me in 2004. I have had another cancer surgery and other surgeries and as the Williams Brothers sing, “I’m Still Here.”

Bill Bradford is still in Lackey Hospital in physical therapy

learning to walk as an amputee. Last week his wife Climmie noticed some changes in his speech. They did tests and determined that he had, had a stroke. Continue to pray for him, his wife Climmie and the rest of his family.

Sympathy to the Hayes family in the passing of Mr. Randy Hayes. His life was honored on last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Jones family in the passing of Brittney Jones. Her life was honored on last Saturday at East Green Grove Church in Lake. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Tracy McClendon Williams, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.