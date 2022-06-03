Spread Kindness

Delie Shepard’s guests for the week were Eric Ross, Josiah Ross, Leslie Ross, Bonnie Floyd Stowers, Margie Sanders, and James Harris.

I talked to Nettie Stowers, and she told me that she had been hospitalized for several days and “The doctors had patched her up.” She was out of the hospital and doing well. She expressed her sorrow of not being able to attend the Century Family Reunion in Houston, TX even though she planned on attending and made all necessary reservations. Her decline in health prevented the trip.

Next week I plan on letting my readers know who attended. Those from Forest attending were Thomas and Dr. Locord Wilson, Leslie Ross, Dr. Lorraine Dozier, and Glen Dale Beamon. The person who traveled farthest to attend the reunion was Denise Beamon Christian residing in San Diego, CA, which is over 1,400 miles from Houston, TX.

Two of Jennie Clay’s guests for the week were daughter Regina Clay Horcoff of Detroit, MI and granddaughter Elyse Clay of Birmingham, AL.

If anyone wants some okra plants, contact me. They are free,

but you will have to come and get them.

Bill Bradford is still in Lackey Hospital in physical therapy learning to walk as an amputee. Continue to pray for him, his wife Climmie, and the rest of his family.

Sympathy goes to the Gales and Ward families in the passing of Christy Gales. Her life was honored on last Friday at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy goes to the Towner family in the passing of Peggy Towner. Her life was honored on last Saturday at Mt. Olive M. B. Church in Lake. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Tracy McClendon Williams, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@gmail.com.

Have a blessed week everybody!!