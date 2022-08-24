Birthday Party in Houston

Houston here we come. Dr. Lorraine Dozier, Leslie Ross and myself motored to Houston last Friday to attend Tiona Wilson’s 40th Birthday Party. The hotel bookings and Party were held at the Marriot Hotel at 255 North Sam Houston Parkway East. We had a wonderful time, the many different kinds of drinks were on the Cash Bar located in the ballroom.

The food was delicious with three different kinds of meats, baked fish, chicken drumettes, and pulled pork on a bun, green salad, macaroni and cheese and loaded baked potato. You added what you wanted to the baked potato. First time for me was sliced and grilled yellow squash and Zucchini, different but was tasty.

Others from Mississippi were, her parents, Dr. Locord Wilson and Thomas Wilson who flew in Friday night and home via flight on Sunday Night. Cousins, Larissa Riley Page of Hattiesburg and Chelsea McClendon who also motored to Houston on Saturday and out on Sunday.

On Friday, Leslie Lorraine and I stopped at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Beaumont, Texas. As usual the food was really good. On Sunday on our way home we stopped at Buc-ee’s on I-10 close to Baytown. Cheap gas prices and any kind of prepackaged food you might want to eat (Hot or cold). I am told that they are building a new very large one on the coast in Mississippi.

Sympathy to the Holifield Family in the passing of Malcolm Holifield. His service was last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with is arrangements. Malcolm was a Veteran. Thank you Malcolm for your service to our country.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@gmail.-com.