Time doesn’t wait

Family members have been sick. Take care of your loved ones. Time waits on no one.

Congratulations to Crudup Ward on giving away some mighty fine food boxes on last Friday. The giveaway was scheduled for Thursday, but due to the exceedingly bad weather the giveaway was postpone until Friday.

Sympathy to the Walton Family in the passing of Henry “Jr.” Walton/ His service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. His interment was in Lovelady Cemetery. Mistress of Ceremony was Ashley Viverette-Smith. Scriptures read by Rev. Joshua Lyles. Prayer was by Mrs. Teara Pace. Word of Encouragement was by Rev. Timothy Ringo. Eulogy was by Rev. Rochelle Wright.

He leaves to mourn in his passing: two daughters: Letitia (Rodney “Pete”) Tucker of Newton, MS, and Darnel Ford (Peaches) of Milwaukee, WI; four sisters, Mrs. Helen (Archie) Keeton of Morton, Mrs. Nancy (Walter) Viverette of Forest, MS, Mrs. Janice (Johnny) Tucker of Jackson, MS, and Ms. Teresa Walton of Forest, MS. Two brothers, Dewayne Walton of Forest, MS, and La Rue Carter of California. He also leaves to cherish in his memory, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Sympathy to the Pierce Family in the passing of Herman “Pa Pa” Pierce Jr. His service is Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Union Grove MB Church. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Harmon leaves a legacy of love and many precious memories to his family, three daughters Myra (William) Bradford of Forest MS, Anna Faye Beckom and Louise Pierce-McLaurin of Milwaukee Wisconsin, three sons, Freddie Paul Pierce and Terry Pierce of Forest, MS, and Bobby (Geneiveve) Pierce of Pittsburg, California, one sister-in-law Mattie Holifield, two godsons, Robert William, Wayland Jones, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his Caretaker, Ms. Walla Mae Cox.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

