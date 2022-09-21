Breakfast a success

Sunday Morning Breakfast was a great event. The Lord says the same, we will continue with the Sunday Morning Breakfast Program.

The Alice Floyd Family Reunion will be held November 10-13, 2022 here in Scott County and the Midway Community. Alice was the mother of Early Beamon, Dock Floyd, Hattie Lou Cannady, Alfard Cannady, Mrs. Willie Cannady Odom, Virgie Cannady Vaughn, Homer Cannady, Leroy Cannady, and Mal Cannady. In their lifetime their land was been between the now Chockie Odom-Beamon Road and Midway-Odom Road.

Sympathy to the Manning Family in the passing of Mr. Kelly Manning, Jr. His service was last Sunday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Chapman in the passing of Mack Sanders of Walnut Grove. His service was last Saturday. Interment was Johnson Chapel Cemetery, Walnut Grove. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Robinson Family in the passing of Mose Oneal Robinson. His service was last Wednesday at Wolf Funeral Home Chapel. His service was entrusted to Wolf Funeral Home of Morton.

Mose was the son of Louvene Robinson and the late Rev. Ronald Robinson. He had two siblings, Timothy Robinson and Christopher Qualls. He was the father of three children. One a graduating senior Jacquez Robinson from a HBCU, Alcorn State University, one a junior, Emmanuel Robinson of Newton High and a 4th grader, Arkala Robinson.

I was talking to Louvene and we talked about how her husband was killed in a car wreck coming home from work at the poultry plant in Sebastopol. We talked about how I had asked him to do Rodney’s eulogy sitting in front of his casket, just before they closed it to begin service. His answer was “Me.” I said yes, “How do you want it?” My answer was “Short and sweet.” He did an excellent eulogy. He knew Rodney from his football playing days at Forest High School. Louvene told me he wanted to know if I was satisfied with the eulogy that was unprepared by him but was prepared through God’s Grace. My answer was as the song by Dietrick Hadden, “Well Done.” My aunt Estella came to me while I was sitting in the chair in front of Rodney’s casket to say that my pastor, the late Roosevelt Ellis whose wife was a diabetic, had taken sick and he had to carry her back to Jackson to the doctor. When I looked up and the next person I saw was none other than Rev. Robinson. So, I asked him if he would do the eulogy. You know the rest. Rev. Larry Odom says that “we should always be ready to do God’s work.” I agree with him.

Head’s Up. Sherry Lewis will be celebrating her birthday this Friday, September 23rd.

Happy Birthday to; Cornelius Campbell 12th, Violet Peavy and Chelsey Martin 14th, Marty Shepard 18th, Dr. Lorraine Dozier 22nd. If I missed a September birthday, please let me know.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@-gmail.com.