Fun Day planned

The 28th Annual Session is to be hosted on October 24-27, 2022 with the Scott County District Baptist Association. It will be held at the Scott County District Baptist Association Building, 2557 Highway 80, Morton, Mississippi 39117. Convention Worship Opportunities: Monday, October 24, Registration 6:00 pm, Worship and Host Welcome Program at 7:00 pm. Tuesday, October 25, Registration 3:00 pm, Auxiliary Breakout Session 4:00-6:30 pm, Laymen’s Auxiliary President’s Hour 7:00 pm. Wednesday, October 26, Registration 3:00 pm, Auxiliary Breakout Sessions 4:00-6:30 pm, Women’s Auxiliary President’s Hour 7:00 pm. Thursday, October 27, Registration 3:00 pm, Auxiliary Breakout Sessions 4:00-6:30 pm, Parent Body/ President’s Hour 7:00 pm.

You are invited to a Midway Riders Fun Day/Horse Ride. It is kid friendly, family oriented, free family fun day on October 29 starting at 1:00 pm at Midway Riders Place, 907 Stowers Road. There will be free food, games and surprises, prizes, games, horror movie screening, horse rides and hay rides.

Midway Riders Halloween Fun Day will present “Breezy” MrDo2Much, Southern Soul Live Performance Event, free admission starting at 6:00 pm, at 933 Stowers Road. Midway, MS. There will be free food and drinks. For more information call Hope at 769-274-2467.

Thomas and Dr. Locord Wilson attended the play, “The Westing Games adopted by Darian Lindle from the Newberry Award winning novel by Ellen Raskin. It was produced by special arrangements with Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, IL. Ms. Jayla Greer played the role of Judge J.J. Ford. Jayla is the granddaughter of Thomas and Dr. Locord Wilson. The performance was in Houston, TX.

The Alice Floyd Family Reunion will be held November 10-13, 2022 here in Scott County and the Midway Community. Alice was the mother of Early Beamon, Dock Floyd, Hattie Lou Cannady, Alfard Cannady, Mrs. Willie Cannady Odom, Virgie Cannady Vaughn, Homer Cannady, Leroy Cannady, and Mal Cannady. In their lifetime their land was been between the now Chockie Odom-Beamon Road and Midway-Odom Road.

Sympathy to the Ealy and Williams Families in the passing of Mr. Cleveland Ealy. His graveside service was at Contrel Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Newell family in the passing of Cory Newel. His service was in Morton. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

One of Lonnie Burks grandchildren, Bessie Mae Luckett was laid to rest in Chicago on September 16th. She was 83 years old. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie Jane Burks Luckett and Eddie Davis Luckett. Also, preceding her in death was her only brother, Eddie Kirkland Luckett and son-in-law, Gregory A. Hart. Cherishing her memories in Chicago are: daughter, Debbie Luckett-Hart and relatives Bonnie Clark, Penny Black and Tony Kennedy. His grandchildren numbers are dwindling down.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Hope Bobbitt Townsend, Glenda Strong, Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@-gmail.com.