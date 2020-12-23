A different Chirstmas

The good news this week is that the stimulus checks are being approved. I wish you could get them before Christmas but, when people have money, they sometimes forget how hard it is for those who do not have money. So many people are struggling just to eat each day, keep a roof over their heads and clothing on their backs as well as their children’s back. Hopefully this stimulus bailout will be a help, could be a better help, but any help is better than no help.

With everything that is going on, so many people will be missing seeing their families for Christmas, but that is okay. It is better to miss seeing them, than to go to their graveside services.

Sympathy to the Crudup family in the passing of Ruby Crudup. Graveside services are today.

Sympathy to the Hardaway family of Lake in the passing of Annie Pearl Hardaway. Graveside services were last Friday at Shiloh M. B. Church in Newton. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Beamon family of Pelahatchie in the passing of Hattie Beamon. Graveside services were at Ferris Hill M. B. Church in Pelahatchie. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Sherwood family in the passing of James Sherwood. Graveside services were last Saturday. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements. He is the father of Latonya Shaw.

Sympathy to the Smith family in the passing of Harriet Smith. Graveside services were last Tuesday at Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements

Sympathy to the Jones family in the passing of Nicey Jones. Graveside services are imcomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements

For Christmas my family does not want the traditional soul cooked meal like we had for Thanksgiving, therefore we are going to have shrimp foil packs. The ingredients are: peeled and deveined shrimp, chicken drumettes, small rings of smoked sausages, sometimes I use chunks of cubed ham, white potato chunks, small pieces of corn on the cobb, baby carrots, chunks of onions, slices of lemon, butter, two cubes of ice, and seasoned to taste. All the food is placed on aluminum foiled and it can be grilled or placed in the oven on 350 degrees.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton, Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.