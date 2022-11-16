Thank You Veterans

While we are on veterans I would like to thank all those veterans of and around the Midway Community for their service in the military. A salute to the Veterans. They are: Bob Beamon, Jr, Glen Dale Beamon, Johnathan Cole-Army firefighter*, Quitman Douglas, Justin Gates, Lashun Jackson, April Johnson, Evany Johnson, James Johnson, Joe Johnson, Kathy Lewis Beamon Johnson-Army*, Shaniquar Johnson, B. H. Kennedy, Walter Martin, Jr., Jody Matheney, Jerry McBeath, Jr-Army*, Arlander McClendon, Dean McClendon, Gerald McClendon, George McDonald, Gerald Odom, Keyon Patrick, Torrence Peavy, William Lindsey Peavy, Willie Peavy, Jr., Leslie Ross-Marine*, LaBoris Ross, Marty Shepard, Billy Strong-Army*, John D. Strong, Vicky McBeath Tate, Chester Stiles, Lafayette Ward, Jr., Kenya Williams, Wayne Williams, and Jeffery Williams, Thomas Wilson-Army*, Mr. Graham-Army.

Those with an asterisk attended the Legacy Veterans Program on last Sunday at the Slaughter Library Building. Others in attendance were: Robert Kincaid-Airforce, Robert Jennings-Army, Neal Bennet-Army, Vincent Solomon-Army Special Forces, Vincent Morgan-Army, Melody Reed-Army. The guest speaker was Major Donovan Horton of G.V. Sonny Montgomery Medical Center.

Those deceased veterans are: Larry Beamon (brother of Dwight, Marshal and George Beamon), Ivory “Ike” Stowers (father of Wade and Daryl Stowers, Tonya Stowers Jones and the late Marcella Stowers Richmond), Leroy McClendon (father of Diane , Gloria, LeMarvin, McClendon), Ellis Smith, Sr. (father of Violet and Rosemary Smith Peavey, George Lee Smith, Ellis Smith), Henry Davis McClendon, (uncle to Tyrone McClendon), Jim Banks, Sr. (father of Sandra Faye McClendon, late Betty Nell White), Dewitt Beamon (father of Dwight, Marshal and George Beamon), Joe Dozier (father of Dr. Lorraine Dozier and Jennie Clay), J. C. Banks (husband of Juanita Odom Banks), Karl Ross (husband of Shonda Sanders Ross, father of Brayden and Kyree Ross), Charlie Ray Black (husband of Christine Ealy Black, father of Sonny and the late Jerry Black), Prezell Odom, Sr. husband of Patty Ward Odom, father of Kevin, Kimberly, Kelly and Keysha Odom), Monzell Stowers (husband of Bonnie Floyd Stowers, father of Stacy, Gregory, Myrtlyn Ann Stowers), John Robert Wade, Jr.(son of Vennie Mae Beamon Wade, nephew of George, Dwight and Marshal Beamon), Frank Stowers (brother of Luke, Nettie Stowers and Jarutha Steptoe), Madison “Bud” Stowers (father of Wanda, Terry, Beverly and Wyndell Stowers), L. C. “Dole” Banks (father of Felix Banks), Leroy Roberts (brother of Irma Roberts Patterson), Charlie Odom (father of Thaddeus Odom), Isodore Odom, Jr. (father of Genetta Odom), John Lee Strong (father of Timothy, Dean, Bob, Willie, Glenda, Dorothy Strong Grove), Grady Harper (father of the late Rev. Sandra Harper Slaughter), Charles McClendon (brother of Arlander and Elton McClendon, uncle to Delie Shepard, Jenie Clay and Dr. Lorraine Dozier) , Robert Beamon (brother of George, Dwight and Marshal Beamon), and George McDonald, Sr (father of George McDonald, Jr and Caroline McDonald).

I have tried to include everyone. If I have omitted anyone please contact me at the phone number at the end of this column.

Midway M.B. Church will celebrate Thanksgiving immediately after service on November 20th. Come and let us give thanks to the Lord and enjoy service and dinner. Every Veteran is invited to attend. Want to make sure we have enough, please let me know if you are planning to attend. Contact me by phone or text if you plan to come. Service starts at 10:30 am. Breakfast at 8:00 am Sunday School at 9:00 am. We give thanks to God for keeping us here in these trying times. We give thanks to the veterans for their life saving work. They continue to give us our freedom and right to a democracy. So many gave their lives, their freedom and ability to live a stressfree life. So many of our veterans came home with problems and issues. We have to always remember that they are our Freedom Fighters

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Hope Bobbitt Townsend, Glenda Strong, Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@-gmail.com.