Midway M.B. Church celebrated Thanksgiving, with a Thanksgiving Dinner meal immediately after service on last Sunday. Every Veteran was invited. Those in attendance were: Leslie Ross (Marine), Jerry McBeath, Jr. (Army and National Guard), Wayne Williams (Army), Glen Dale Beamon Army- Paratrooper) and Jody Matheney (Navy-National Guard).

We give thanks to God for keeping us here in these trying times. We give thanks to the veterans for their life saving work. They continue to give us our freedom and right to a democracy. So many gave their lives, their freedom and ability to live a stress-free life. So many of our veterans came home with problems and issues. We have to always remember that they are our freedom Freedom Fighters. If you need any help with paperwork to get your military benefits see Kathy Lewis Beamon Johnson. If you need her number contact me.

Our thanksgiving dinner was traditional: Turnip and mustard greens with roots donated by Dwight Beamon, string beans donated by Brenda Nickols and Tevin Nickols, baked chicken wings, baked turkey by Charles Stowers, Lonnie McClendon and Delie Shepard, potato salad by Dr. Lorraine Dozier, Sylvia Kennedy and Sandra Faye McClendon, candied yams, ingredients by Dwight Beamon, George Beamon and Marshal Beamon, Turkey Dressing by First Lady Marilyn Griffin and Delie Shepard, and Annie Stowers. Contributions to the Turkey dressing (Jennie Clay, Markesa Strong, Tam Banks, Pam Banks, Skeet Stowers, and Wayne Williams, Pineapple Upside Down Cake by First Lady Marilyn Griffin, pineapple cake by Annie Stowers, chocolate cake by Jo McClendon, caramel cake by Carol Stowers and pound cake by Patty Ward Odom, rolls by Constance, Chelsey and Cadessica McClendon, ice by Jody Matheney, and sweet tea by Leslie Ross. Thanks to Dejerious Black, Tommecia McClendon and the twins, Khaleb Shepard, Innaious Shepard, and Adam Shepard for their help in preparation last Saturday. Lastly, thanks you Attorney Constance for your donations to our dinner.

Congratulations to the new parents, Marty and Nathalie Hernandez Shepard. Lunayah Shepard entered into this world last Friday weighing 6 lbs and 10 ounces with a length of 19.5 inches. Baby and mother are doing fine and back at home.

Congratulations to Joseph Page. He is Mr. North Forest 2022-2023. Joseph Page is the son of Neal Page and Larissa Riley Page. He is the grandson of Dr. Lorraine Dozier and Mr. Rex Riley of Rex Georgia. The great-grandson of the late Joe Dozier and Arlone McClendon Dozier. He is the great-great grandson of the late Mal McClendon and Delia Odom McClendon. He plans to attend college and get a degree in Business. Again, congratulation Joseph.

Sympathy to the Darby and Solomon family in the passing of Mother Lodena Solomon. Her service was last Saturday at Sweetwater C.O.G.I.C. in Lena, MS. Superintendent Bobby Henson officiated. All arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Lodena would come to my house years ago and cook banana puddings for Percy Shepard. She really could do some “Mighty fine cooking”. She was a good friend to anyone.

Sympathy to the Buckner family in the passing of Mrs. Vanzo Buckner. Her service was last Saturday at Pleasant Gift M. B. Church, Morton. Her service was entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the McLaurin family in the passing of Candace McLaurin. Her service was last Friday at Mt. Nebo M. B. Church, Raleigh. Her service was entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Hunt family in the passing of Mrs. Cora Hunt. Her service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Her service was entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Laurel; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: D’Arcy Stowers, Hope Bobbitt Townsend, Glenda Strong, Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601.507.0992 and email at dshep10399@gmail.com.