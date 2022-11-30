Wonderful Holiday

Giving thanks to God and my family for having a wonderful thanksgiving. All of my children were home and all of the grandchildren except six were present.

Sympathy to the Viverette family in the passing of Tyler Viverette. His service is incomplete. His service is entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Laurel; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: D’Arcy Stowers, Hope Bobbitt Townsend, Glenda Strong, Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Let’s all try to be more understanding to the needs of others and pay closer attention to the general welfare of our fellow man. Spreading kindness is divine.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601-507-0992 and email at dshep10399@-gmail.com