The beginning of Christmas Season. It is so lovely to do the Twelve days of Christmas with someone you love and care about. If you do not have a significant other do it with your children or grandchildren. Remember it is not the amount of the gift it is the thought of the gift. Someone was thinking of you for over 12 days and giving you a gift for you to remember each day. I once read where a man brought his wife a gift each day when he got off work. Some days it was a candy bar, some days it was a piece of peppermint. But each day it was a gift. He let her know even though he was not there with her, he was always thinking of her.

Midway M. B. Church will hold its First Sunday Service on December 31 starting at 9:00 pm. Come and enjoy, worshiping in the New Year.

The choir is selling Church T-shirts. We have paper ordering sheets at church and you can order at Midway MBC – Forest, MS on Facebook. There you will also find a picture of the front and back of the shirt and the cost.

Midway Kitchen Committee is starting a new venture, to remodel the kitchen. We will be preparing plates for sale on January 8, 2023 immediately after service 12:00pm. The January menu will be grilled chicken, string beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, and desert (pound cake). If you pick up your plate or eat in the fellowship hall you will have access to

ice cold tea or bottle water. Plate sale tickets will end on December 31 at Watch Meeting. Plates are provided through pre-orders only. (We will serve different venues of food plates)

The E. T. Hawkins High School class of 1970 celebrated their Golden Memories ‘70 reunion on Saturday, December 3. Program participants were Susie Boyd, Dr. Mattie Rasco, Donald Miller, Patty Odom, Fredna Warnsley, Rev. Billy Lyles, Jimmy Rasco, and Walter Jackson. Golden memories were shared by classmates and a special memorial was held to honor those who are deceased. Delicious food was enjoyed by 13 classmates and many invited special guests. A heartfelt thanks to all who participated in making this a truly memorable event.

We were glad and honored to see Bobby Nell Bryant and her husband of Baton Rouge, LA at church on last Sunday. Bobby Nell is the niece of the late Mrs. D’Ella Barron. Bobby Nell had lived in Midway all of her young life graduating from E. T. Hawkins High School. Bobby Nell and her husband are retired from education in the state of LA. He is a math teacher and since the state is so short of math teachers, he is still working with a stipend and a pay check.

Sympathy to the Viverette family in the passing of Tyler Viverette. His service was last Saturday at Union Grove M. B. Church. His interment was at Mt. Zion M. B. Church Cemetery down 501 South. His service was entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Williams family in the passing of Raydell Williams. Her arrangements are incomplete at this time. Her service is entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Laurel; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut-ins: Hope Bobbitt Townsend, Glenda Strong, Bill Bradford, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Curtis Lewis Jr., Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with planned arrangements, and anything remarkable you want publicized about your family. You may reach Delie Shepard by phone/text at 601.507.0992 and email at dshep10399@gmail.com.