This past week was a week of getting things done and disappointments. You cannot find mold and water-resistant sheetrock in 5/8 x4 x8. If anyone knows where I can find some let me know.

I learned that your termite company is supposed to repair anything that has termite damage in your house. But I am told that the damage must have occurred after they have put down their poisons for termites. I am interested in seeing the science that is used for this determination.

I learned that to get a good job done in your remolding that you need to stay home and look at what they are doing. Is it what you want? No matter how much you tell someone how you want something done, you need to be there to see if it is done your way or if it is done their way. When it is your money there is a big difference.

Jackson State University is asking all Alumni to donate to scholarship donations. If you can, donate to my alma mater. Here is how to send your contribution. Checks may be made out to Jackson State Development Foundation, Inc. They are mailed to Jackson State University Development Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 17144, Jackson, Mississippi 39217. Please ensure donor places “Mary E. Peoples’s Scholarship Luncheon” and include the honorary chair’s name “Dr. Locord Wilson” who solicited the gift on the check’s memo line.

Mrs. Irene Martin is getting her piano students ready for their recital. I will let you know the date and place at a later time.

Sympathy to the Chapman family in the passing of Glendoria Chapman.

Sympathy to the Harper family in the passing of Lue Faye Harper.

Sympathy to the Reed family in the passing of Willie Malcolm Reed.

Sympathy to the Lindsey family in the passing of Donald Lindsey.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399-@gmail.com.