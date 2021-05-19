Announcements: Registration for the summer reading program at Morton Public Library began on May 1st. Patrons are once again allowed to reserve event rooms beginning in May. Also the library will resume over due fine policies.

We Care Missions Food Distribution’s second/final program in May on Friday, May 24 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street. All recipients/households must present proper documentation to be eligible.

A word of appreciation goes out to members of Morton UMC and volunteers for celebrating Nurses Week by distributing meals to nursing staff at Scott Regional Hospital, Mississippi Care Center of Morton, City of Morton Employees and First Responders. Approximately 220 meals were served/delivered.

Thank you to the local Dollar General Store on their donation of discontinued items for distribution (free) to the public held at Kalem Community Church. Also to Eddie and Karen Wade for donating a folding playpen/bed to this event, held on Saturday, May 15.

Congratulations to: The story of my friend, Donald Gray Triplett, winning best documentary prize at Oxford Film festival. His story and his life in Forest was part of an article in “The Atlantic”, which led to a book co-written by Caren Zuker and John Donvan, “In A Different Key” which was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer in General Nonfiction. This columnist fondly remembers our year at East Central Junior College when Don “D.G.” was elected a Class Favorite (well deserved).

To: Addison and Tucker Lindsey on being chosen to be on the 2021 Tin Haul National Little Britches Rodeo Association Team. Selected based on having a positive attitude, outstanding leadership potential and ability to make an impact on those around you. They are the children of Ben and PJ Lindsey, grands are: Jimmy and Yvonne Laird, Marvin and Vickie Lindsey, Cindy and Jimmy Gallager.

To: The Morton Lady Panther Softball team on their magical season by finishing second in the 3A south State competition.

To: MHS senior Lady Panther softball team members Alexis Brown and Katie Hines on signing scholarships to play on the next level. Alexis with Itawamba Community college and Katie with Holmes Community College.

To: Lula Bell Risher on the celebration of her 90th Birthday Anniversary with family during a gathering honoring the life journey of this special lady, held at the building that was formerly The Independent Methodist Church in the Pulaski community.

Prayers and concern for: Mary Ann Manning Gray, Lula France, Bob Sybil (request of the Mel Roland’s) and continued concern for Rita Latham, Danny Wayne Watkins, Paul Ray Thompson, and Bily Lewis.

Sympathy to the families of: Pamela Joyce Myers, Rhonda Kay Robinson Williams, Bruce Edward Taylor, W. H. “Junior” Dunn, Terry Shoemaker, Jimmy Wayne “Pete” Harrell, Austin E. Denton and Barbara Ann Hannah.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Antique Car Collectors from throughout the state converged on Forest, Saturday, May 25 for a “Cruise In” bringing many admirers to the area for a great day of viewing the beautiful autos/trucks, enjoying great food/fellowship and top talent entertainment by Daniel House, Dusty Welch and Shane Weems. Thanks for this 1st Annual event due to the effort of Foothills and several local sponsoring businesses.

Mel, Frisky and Brian Roland enjoyed a jaunt to the Gulf Coast where they celebrated a belated Mother’s Day and Birthday Anniversary with son, Hal (the honoree) and wife Bobbie. They dined at Joe’s Italian restaurant in Long Beach where the food was excellent. Following this family outing, Mel, Frisky and Brian toured the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As Mississippi shares pride in the success of our three division one baseball teams excellent season and the SWAC representative having a perfect season and possible opportunities to host regional contests… baseball thrilling to sports loving fans. So, this poem, a tribute to his father by C. W. Christian, published in the “Reminisce” publication seems appropriate. “Play Ball” Fastball, slider, knuckler, curve, sweat and sinew, flesh and nerve. Windup, pivot, heel and toe, keep it inside; keep it low. Fingers tight across the seams; still I do it in my dreams. Still it echoes in my brain: summer sun and sudden rain. Iron cleats in soil, infield dust and neat’s-foot oil, short-hop grounders in my glove, red earth beneath, blue sky above. We were so innocent and chaste; we played the game and then embraced. Youth and friendship, grass and sky, A happy warrior once was I! Helmet, shield and buckler, fastball, changeup, slider, knuckler.