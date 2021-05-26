Announcements: A word of appreciation is appropriate as Marsha Livingston Barnes completes 31 years of dedication to the students of Morton High School. As their instructor in skills of the proper use of the English language and love of literature, both most necessary for success in future life endeavors and opportunities. Best wishes as she retires and makes decisions concerning her future life experiences. We know there are many choices with one so youthful and talented.

Quick Bites program offered at Scott County Extension Service facility “Lets Make A Marble Clay Dish” will be presented by Jennifer Williams MSU 4H Extension Agent in Lincoln County. Zoom Registration Link: http://msuest.msqb2021-05-27. All quick bites are free and are offered on Thursdays from 12 noon -1p.m. interest in registration is made by calling 601-469-4241.

Don’t forget to VOTE! The time for local elections is rapidly approaching…June 1, 2021. This is a privilege and your duty to elect those to their respective offices who you wish to serve the citizens of our city.

ALERT! Fake check scammers are targeting citizens in Mississippi. An interesting-looking check arrived in the mail to many in the last few weeks, looking official enough. A letter assuring that is was from the Mississippi Farm Bureau accompanied headlined “FUNDS CHECK MANAGEMENT INSTRUCTION”. MS Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and Farm Bureau issued a warning not to attempt to deposit the checks. Consumers who got this check are asked to report it to the Insurance Fraud Division of the MS Insurance Department at 1-800-562-2957 or the Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau of the MS Attorney General’s office at 1-888-528-5780.

All members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Contact Gary Robinson 601-507-7800 for more details.

Congratulations to: All graduates of all levels of education. Prayers go with each of you as decisions are made for your future. May you find enrichment and fulfillment when making your choice.

To: The Lady Hornet softball team of Lake High School on bringing the MHSAA Class 2A state Championship home to Scott County.

To: MHS senior Outfielder/Catcher, James Johnson, Jr. on signing a scholarship to play baseball at Tougaloo College.

To: The East Rankin Academy Shooting Sports team on winning the 2021 MSSP Shooting Sports state Championship, coached by Vince Bynum.

Prayers and concern for: Dan Barnes, Me’Shelle Donaldson (daughter of Denise Boyles — flood evacue from recent natural disaster), Pat Measells Phillips, Richard “Buddy” Ellis, Robby Phillips and continued concern for Billy Lewis and Danny Wayne Watkins.

Sympathy to the families of: Elois McCoy, Jake Nester, Lula M. France, Mary Ann Manning Gray, Walter Ford, Eddie Lee Childs, Bernice Dumas Bailey, Peggy Allen (mother of Lisa, Mrs. Bill Nutt), Zackery Poor, Jeff Cooper (brother of Janice, Mrs. Jimmy Wayne-Cooper), James “Tootie” Pinter, James Wallace Prestage, Elenor Frances Upton and Margaret Waller Williamson.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: A pleasant surprise last Friday when complete strangers from Little Rock, Arkansas rang the doorbell with the lady saying she remembered visiting in our home many years ago when Marvin and Elizabeth Tip Stuart Jacobs lived in it. Within a few sentences we realized that we were distant cousins, with Miles/Stuart connections. Following a brief tour of the downstairs portion of the present floor plan (quite different from the Jacob’s domain here) we found that we had many overlapping memories of past relatives and occasions. For some who might remember her visits and connection, she was Jenny Skull Abrams and her traveling companion (no relation), Max Fraunthall. Prayers are that they had travel blessings, since they were getting a late start on the drive back to Little Rock during inclement weather.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: May 31, 2021 is Memorial Day, A poignant reminder of the tenacity of life. We post the flag on this day; know your American flag rules. On June 22, 1942, Congress passed a joint resolution, later amended on December, 1942, that encompassed what has come to be known as the U. S. Flag Code. Here are a few reminders (not all, due to space restrictions). The flag of the United States of America is the emblem of our identity as a separate nation, which the U. S. of America has been for 200 years. Therefore, citizens should stand at attention and salute when their flag is passing in parade of being hoisted or lowered. The flag should not be displayed on a float except from a staff, nor draped over the hood, top, sides or back of a vehicle…It should be at the center and the highest point when displayed with a group of state flags…on a platform, it should be above and behind the speaker, with the union uppermost and to the observers left. When the flag is used to cover a casket, the union should be at the head and over the left shoulder. There are many more rules in the U. S. flag Code, but these are a few that we encounter often. God Bless America and all those who fought to preserve this symbol of our FREEDOM, many who paid the ultimate price.