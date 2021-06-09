Announcements: Youth Night at Shiloh Camp Meeting services will be on Friday evening, June 11 (not Thursday as reported last week).

We Care Missions Food Distribution in June is on Fridays, June 11 and June 25 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

To participaate in “Quick Bites” program on “Happy Healthy Kitchen Hacks” to be presented through the Scott County Extension Service visit ZOOM Linnk: http//msuext.ms/qb2021-06-10or for “Home Canning 101”, ZOOM Link: http//msuext.ms/qb2021-06-24. For more information call 601-469-4241.

Congratulations to: Kristin Tadlock, wife of the newly named Assistant Manager (Tyler Hines) at Roosevelt State Park on moving into their new residence on the grounds of the park. Welcome to our town.

To: Co-Scott County Times correspondent, Peggy Lewis, on the celebration of the 29th Wedding Anniversary of her union with her husband Jimmie. Personal wishes for many happy returns of the day with God’s richest blessings over your home.

To: Anther new MHS staff member, Megan Davis who will teach English and be an assistant coach for the Lady Panther fast pitch softball team. She is married to Justin and they are the parents of a daughter Amelia.

To: Those scholars high school/college receiving scholarships given by Legacy 2021 Educational and Leadership Awards: Iris Perez-Baltazar MHS, GPA .5- the Aura Neely-Gary Memorial, to Gulf Coast Community College, major-Graphic Design; Bryan Mendez-Lopez MHS,GPA 3.7-the Theaodis Gary, Sr. Memorial-to Holmes Community College, major-Sports Management; Catti Beatriz-Perez MHS,4.0 GPA-the Myrtis Burwell Memorial-to Gulf Coast Community College, major-Business Administration; Marislediys Rodriquez MHS, 3.0 GPA, The Elizabeth Ferrell, to East Central Community College, major-Nursing. These students, graduates of Morton High School are among the 22 students receiving some part of more than $20,000. In scholarship assistance. Constance Slaughter-Harvey is the founder and Constance Olivia Burwell is the co-founder of the Legacy Foundation.

To: Christian, son of Andre and Anitra Hollis on being honored as a Chancellor Honor Roll student at the University of Mississippi for the fourth time with plans for an future as a medical doctor.

Prayers and concern for: Mary Helen White, Keith Keller, Bob Sybil of Texas (request of the Melvin Roland’s) and continued concern for Alison Crapps, Danny Wayne Watkins, Ford Mangum and all victims of violent crime.

Sympathy to the families of: Jeffrey Lavell Cooper, Yvonne Yelverton and Lloyd C. Brown, Jr.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Jimmy Laird accompanied by his wife Yvonne traveled to the rustic/historic town of Caldwell, Kansas, where Jimmy embarked on a lifelong wish to ride the length of the Chisolm Trail. This 150 Anniversary of the Cattle Drive herding only Longhorn cattle out of Texas, began at Red River, Oklahoma to Caldwell where they were loaded onto the rail cars of the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe line. The trail was the main pathway for all ranchers to take their stock to market for sale and has seen more than 3,000,000 head and their herding cowboys/wranglers/cooks, etc. throughout its history. Of importance to Jimmy was the opportunity to outfit his horse with his great Grandfather’s Civil War military saddle bags. Yvonne found Caldwell to be a unique, mostly unchanged Western movie type town with friendly and welcoming natives and many tourists.

Dr. Clark Measells and wife Nenette Leatherwood Measells of Jefferson City, Tennessee were in their hometowns of Morton and Decatur recently and visited with family members and friends. Katie Measells (mother/mother-in-law) and Decatur High School Reunion Classmates were the main focus of their attention during the trip.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: June is named for the Roman goddess Juno, patroness of marriage and the well-being of women. Also from the Latin word juvenis, “young people.”

Puzzle of the Month: When does caterpillar improve in morals? (answer next week).

The time for optimum fishing and boating is being recognized by the MS Wildlife and Fisheries Department so thought that these tips on more successful fishing might be helpful…The Sun, Moon, tides and weather all influence fish activity. For example, fish tend to feed more at sunrise and sunset, and also during a full Moon (when tides are higher than average). However most of us go fishing when we can get the time off, not because it is the best time. But there are best times, according to fish lore. Just few suggestions: When the barometer is steady or on the rise (but even during stormy periods, the fish aren’t going to give up feeding. The smart fisherman will find just the right bait.) When there is a hatch of flies — cadis flies or mayflies, commonly. When the breeze is from a westerly quarter, rather than from the north or east. When the water is still or rippled, rather than during a wind.

From “The Old Farmers Almamac”.