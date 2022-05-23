Announcements: Morton MS MHV Club will meet on Wednesday, June 1 beginning at 1 p.m. in the meeting room of Morton Public Library. Everyone is invited/encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served.

County 4Her’s opportunities: Jr. (ages 8-13)-Project Achievement Day June 15 at Southwest MS Community College, Summit, MS. Projects available: AG related: Family Consumer Science, Clothing Construction, Wildlife Judging, Bicycle, Child Development, Share the Fun-Deadline to register (Friday, May 27) and Others: Horse Art, Photography Contest, T-Shirt or Scrapbook Contest. Deadline to register is Monday, June 6. To receive move info or to register, call 601-469-4241.

Congratulations to: Yulemi Perez Aliva on being among the Honors Graduates at the Pinning Ceremony at East Central Community College as one of the newest graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing Program.

To: MHS graduate, Dawson Stokley on receiving an Aspiring Author Scholarship. His plans are to attend ECCC and University of Southern Mississippi for majors in English and History with plans to continue with graduate degree aspirations.

To: Carolyn Knowles on the celebration of her Birthday Anniversary. Friends in Morton remember her years as an admired educator in the Morton School System.

Prayers and concern for: Carol Laird Deckelman and Kenny Massey and continued for Chris Stokley.

Sympathy to the families of: Moselle Massey, Larry Edward Nutt, Annie Ruth Jordan, L. A. (Aubrey) Rigby, Glen Slade, Dion Ratliff, Bobby Phillips, Carolyn Sue Boyd and Bettye Mae Harris.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Kyle Roland Sybil of Everett, Washington spent an extended week visiting with her parents, Melvin and Frisky Roland and brother Brian. While in town she had the pleasure of attending church at Independence United Methodist where friends attending remembered her living here. Highlights of the visit were spending time with other family members: brother and spouse Hal and Bobbie Roland of Harvey, Louisiana while dining at the Longhorn Steakhouse in Hattiesburg, aunt and uncle Shirley and Chester Sawyer, cousins-Tommy Sawyer and wife Stephany and daughter Katie, Suzy and husband Ray Meador at Penn’s Restaurant, Forest. Friends Brad Anderson (Hattiesburg outing), Debbie Herring “Girls Day Out”, Brandon, Jan Crenshaw, of Chunky and Betsy Patterson of Smith County at Scott Regional Hospital Cafeteria and Renae Caples Murphy, Edna Moore and Rhonda Phillips Torrence dining at Cock of the Walk Restaurant, Others she was able to see “out and about” were Sarah Strohm, Florence Measells, Bill Nutt, Lisa Stokley Murano, Sonny and Joan Garland, Glenda Sullivan, Sadie Cooper, Helen Watkins and Betty Jo Lewis.