Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meets on each first and third Tuesday of each month (6/7 and 6/21), beginning at 6:00 p.m. All interested parties are invited to attend.

We Care Missions Food Distribution dates are: Friday, June 6 and Friday, June 23 at Morton First United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, from 10 a. m.-12 noon.

Congratulations to: Dylan Davis upcoming senior at East Rankin Academy on scoring a perfect 36 on the ACT. This places him in the one half of one percent of students acquiring this score. He is the son of Shannon and Heather Butler Davis of Morton.

To: Keshawn Davis, graduate of Morton High School on being inducted into the Student Hall of Fame at East Central community college. Selection to this permanent shrine is considered to be the highest honor a student can receive at the college. He was also named to the Phi theta Kappa All-Mississippi Academic Team.

To: Karen Robertson, graduate of Morton High School on being honored as the Staff Member pf the Year at East Central Community College. She is the administrative assistant to the vice president for public relations.

To: Chloe Shoemaker on receiving the 2022 Morton Finance Scholarship.

To: Melvin Roland on receiving the statewide Environmental Award during the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers State Council meeting at the awards banquet held in the Bost Extension Service Facility at Mississippi State University. Representing the Capital Area, MSU/Scott County Council and the Morton MHV club, he was eligible for the honor based on his continuing recycling of aluminum cans, redeemed to finance local community projects.

Prayers and concern for: Loretta Palmer, Houston Morgan and Gary Risher.

Sympathy to the families of: Bob Singleton, Billie Jean Crotwell McLemore, Hugh H. Harrellson and Roy Lamar McCrory,Sr.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Melvin and Frisky Roland attended Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers State Council on the campus of Mississippi State University on May, 23, 24 and 25. Representing the Morton MHV Club, MSU/Scott County Council and the Capitol Area they attended the Memorial Service in the chapel of Memories and the Awards Banquet. Frisky served as Senior Director for the Capital Area, presented the Flag of Scott County at the First General Meeting, attended the Second General Meeting and modeled a garment from the criteria of Selected/Semi Formal outfit in the Fashion Review. While there they were greeted by Anita Webb, Scott County Family and Consumer Science Agent and her grandson Webb Laird. State President, Minnie Vaughn presided over all of the above meetings.

Forgot to mention a few of those friends that Kyle Roland Sybil was able to visit with on her recent visit “home.” Misty Nash and son Topher, neighbors (Topher proudly showing off his Kindergarten Graduation Medal), and Yvone Laird. A few corrections on names of friends from last weeks news: Renee’ Caples Murray (not Murphy), Lisa Stokley Russell and Jan Crenshaw Frady.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: A belated congratulations to all 2022 graduates. This time of your lives, regardless of the goal attained, will be long remembered. From the Kindergarten to graduate and professional accomplishments, many changes are awaiting each of you. Please know that this columnist is extremely proud of you and sends prayers of encouragement that they might go along on this journey throughout the years.

Another belated very important time to salute with gratitude (no adequate words to express my thoughts) all fallen hero’s at this 2022 Memorial Day remembrance. As a small child (the bombing of Pearl Harbor was on my 5th birthday). I have admired all military personnel and remembered how proudly they wore their uniforms. Our MHS student body was greatly impacted when the local National Guard Unit was deployed during the Korean battles when students, faculty and business men throughout the area went to preserve the “Land of the Free and Home of the Brave”. Those who went to Vietnam and were never appreciated for their sacrifice but are now honored with the most impactful memorial wall indicating their love of America bring wonderful memory visions of beloved faces from the past. God Bless America and those left behind to honor the fallen.