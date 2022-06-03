Announcements: Morton MS Homemaker Volunteers Club will not have a local meeting in July, but will have the July “About Mississippi Tour”.

The City of Morton Board of Aldermen will meet on each first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. All interested in attending or being on the agenda are invited to do so.

Those interested in becoming a Hospital Volunteer at Scott Regional Hospital to benefit the patients, employees and staff call Lanay Russum at 601-732-2702 or email lanay.russum@-rushhealth.org. If you are 18 and older and would care to attend an “organizational” meeting to be scheduled, contact the above by Friday, July 15th.

The We Care Missions Food distribution dates for July are: Friday, July 8 and Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations to: Davis Barnes of Morton on his induction to the Mississippi College Hall of Fame. The honor was established at MC in 1960 to recognize four senior students for outstanding leadership ability, scholastic achievement, extra-curricular activities participation, contribution to stdent life and dedication to God and fellowmen.

To: Those participants who received their DOT Certified helmets during the recent ATV Safety Class held at the Scott/Forest Coliseum. They were: Bryson Harrison, Hayden Hodges, Briggs Moses and Cole Parkman. The course was taught by Jason Hurdle, 4H/Ag Agent with 3 class hours to complete. Those interested in further classes for ages 10-18 please call the Scott County Extension office @ 601-459-4241.

To: Lydia Bishop of Sebastopol, Miss Starkville representative in the Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant in Vicksburg. She was the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship.

Prayers and concern for: Ann Watkins, Karl Wages of Mobile, Alabama (son-in-law of Buddy and Nan Ellis), Resie Frazier Tagert and Denise Boyles.

Sympathy to the families of: James E. Autry, Jonathan Corley, Wanda Sawyer Howell of Natchez (sister of Chester Sawyer), John Moore, Cindy Ann Fendley, Jessie Dean Cornelison, Ozias Telijah Washington (infant), Ethan Adcock and Bro. Aaron Lewis of Hernando (graduate of Morton High School).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Mark and Lee Anne Palmer report having the much deserved “trip of a lifetime” while vacationing Hawaii. With lodgings at the Hyatt Regency Resort at Waikiki on the island of Oahu. Some highlights of the adventure were: Nature Shore Island tour, visiting the Arizona at Pearl Harbor, going to visit the Uaimea Valley and viewing the spectacular falls (seeming like being in a Jurasic-like environment). They also enjoyed the pineapple flip drinks at the Dole Pineapple Plantation and the extreme exercise required to hike the trail to the Diamond Head Crater. Thankfully good health and safe travels were with them during this exciting opportunity to go there.