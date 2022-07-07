Announcements: Morton MS Homemaker Volunteers will not meet locally in July due to doing their annual July (MSU Extension Service encouraged) “About Mississippi” tour.

The first We Care Missions Food Distribution in July will be held on Friday July 8 form 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

The Scott County School District is participating in an ongoing effort to identify, locate and evaluate children from birth through age 21 who have physical, mental, communitive or emotional disabilities. If you are able to assist in this effort, contact the office of Ginger H. Cockrell, Ed.S. Director of Special Education at 601 469-3873.

Congratulations to: Tim Beeland, Editor/Publisher of the Scott County Times newspaper on being honored as the best community columnist among large weekly newspapers in Mississippi. The honor was presented during the Tri-State Press Convention in Memphis Tennessee with publications representing Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. This was Tim’s eighth time to receive this honor along with a third place prize for General Interest Columns. Thank you “Boss” for letting this columnist be a part of such a successful product.

To: Steven Crotwell, District 3 Supervisor-Scott County on being elected as 1st Vice President for the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. The Annual MAS Conference was held in Biloxi on June 13.

To: Constance Slaughter Harvey on the celebration of her 76th Birthday anniversary along with “kicking the traces” and retiring after many years of dedicated service to her community, county, and state. She was honored by scores of family members, dignitaries (local, county and state), and friends with many events/celebrations.

To: Some local couples who are celebrating Wedding Anniversaries: Edgar and Dot Purvis-July 4th, Preston and Pam Holman-July 4th and Melvin and Frisky Roland-65th on July 5.

Prayers and concern for: Peggy Barnes and continued concern for Kim McLemore Stamper, Bro. Scott Mangum and all suffering COVID symtems.

Sympathy to the families of: Leon Franklin Harrell, Nolan Stroud, Truman Garvis Moore, Katie Jewel Westerfield Shirley and Peggy W. (Mrs. Dale) Risher.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: The Independence Day Holiday-July 4, 2022 took scores of travelers away for some type of celebration or visit, so it would be too overwhelming to speak of each one or family. Just a sincere hope that yours was pleasurable and safe. Happy Birthday AMERICA land of the FREE and home of the BRAVE!!!

Sittin’ and thinkin’: July-Named to honor roman dictator Julius Caesar (100 B.C.-44 B.C.). In 46 BC, Julius Caesar made one of his greatest contributions to history: With the help of Sosigenes, he developed the Julian Calendar, the precursor to the Georgian Calendar that we use today.

On July 4, 1776 Thomas Jefferson noted in his “Weather Memorandum Book” that the weather was cloudy, the temperature 76 degrees F….In July 4, 1826: both John Adams and Jefferson-signers of the Declaration of Independence who each later became president-died on the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the declaration….on July 4, 1884: the Statue of Liberty was formally presented to the United States by the people of France.

Quiz: How many people signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776?

On what day did most people sigh the Declaration of Independence?

Is anything written on the back of the Declaration of Independence?...Answer next week.