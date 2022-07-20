Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution, the final one, in July is scheduled for Friday, July 22 at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Scott County MS Homemaker Volunteers will meet for Leader Training/County Council on Tuesday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. in the MSU/Scott County Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest. The program will be on “Fun With Summer Recipes” presented by Christyna Mangum, Community Wellness Planner. Every one is invited/encouraged to attend. This memo from Natasha Haynes, Interim County Coordinator/FCS.

Congratulations to: Cezar Torres of Morton, representing East Central Community College at the 2022 Phi Beta Lambda, Theta Chi Chapter at the National convention. He was named to the Who’s Who in PBL for Mississippi. Each state has only one to receive this honor.

To: A belated congratulations to those participants in the “First Time” Camp Decoration competition held at the Fourth of July celebration at Roosevelt State Park. Winners were: 1st Place-Scotty Yarborough, Forest (site 9); 2nd Place-Cindy Kelly, Morton (site 51) and 3rd Place-Betty Maxwell, Pelahatchie (site 51).

Prayers and concern for: Curtis Warren, Jeffrey Harrison, Betsy Comfort, Chris French, Matt Purvis, Peggy Barnes, Wesley Flowers and continued concern for Bro. Scott Mangum.

Sympathy to the families of: Brad McDonald, Katie Westerfield Shirley, Joyce Bridges Posey, James D. Mitchell, Wesley L. Odom, Patricia Lucille Kaskie, Lamar “Sonny” Eichelberger, Roy Blissit, Jr., Bonnie Jean Walker Harmon, “Skip” Singleton Copeland, Kerry Boykin, Mildred White Winstead and Virginia Pauline Jiles Kirkpatrick.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Landry Smith of Florence has enjoyed a vacation visit with his G-Ma, Florence Measells. They have had great times together working/playing. They attended church at Independence United Methodist where he met Florence’s church family and made new friends. He promises to visit again after school begins.