Announcements: Reminder that the “Friends of Morton Library will sponsor a “Fundraiser Bake Sale” during library hours on Tuesday, August 23.

MSU/Scott County MSMHV Leader Training/County Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 30 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest. The program on “Elder Justice/Scams” will be presented by Lawanda McCaughn.

MSMHV Homemakers Fair for all Scott County residents will take place with viewing following the Annual “Lunch and Learn” meal/demonstration on September 23. All Exhibits (food preservation, art, crafts, etc.) are due to the Extension Service on September 22 during office hours. Please pick up criteria sheets from the office and fill out when presenting your exhibit. If planning to attend “Lunch and Learn” place reservations for the free meal by September 7.

Correction: The shout out thanks last week to my co-columnist should have been to Peggy Lewis not Shirley. She is the correspondent for the “Pleasant Hill” news.

A big note of appreciation to Bobby Roberts (Morton native/student athlete/graduate of MHS Class of 1976) on co-ordination a “Gathering” honoring his Morton High school teacher/coach Reggie Robertson recently.

Prayers and concern for: Tracy (Mrs. Brent) Warren, Gary and Nelda Risher and continued concern for Bro. Scott Mangum, Peggy Barnes, Gay Stephenson, “Cookie” Lovett and Micah Joiner Clark (granddaughter of Barbara Gatewood).

Sympathy to the families of: Margaret L. Z. Stewart, Van M. Fortenberry, Aubrey Nell Carr and Karl Wages of Mobile, Alabama (son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Richard “Buddy” Ellis).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such” Reggie Robertson was treated to an evening honoring him held at the McLain Restaurant in Rankin County recently. The long time educator, coach, school administrator was the “Very Special Guest” at the event bringing scores of teachers/school staff members/coaches/family and best of all student-athletes together who were taught/mentored by him. According to those present many memories of game plays (successful/not) and games won/lost were the highlight of the evening. Reggie, personal congratulations on a well deserved celebration (while you are here to enjoy it-Ha Ha).

Harry and Sarah Strohm and the Steven Cole families enjoyed a visit from their daughter/sister/aunt, Annie and Spouse Nicholas Freas and children Ethan and Julia From St. Petersburg, Florida.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: August was named to honor the first Roman emperor (and grandnephew of Julius Caesar), Augustus Caesar (63 B.C.-A.D. 14). As all local residents are aware it has produced near record breaking heat this year. Heat safety tips are in order because of the threat due to the top weather-related killer heat. It causes more fatalities than lightening, tornadoes and hurricanes combined. Protect yourself from the sun. Sunburn makes it difficult for your body to dissipate heat. Be aware of heavy sweating, hot and dry skin, rapid pulse, pale or clammy skin, and/or cramps in legs or abdomen muscles. All could be signs of heat disorder. It is wise to keep medical info readily available, including phone numbers of health care providers and copies of your prescription and health insurance cards.

Dear readers be safe and healthy, after all it is “The Good Ole Summertime” in Mississippi.